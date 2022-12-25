Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Clinton expects $6.5M economic impact from new music fest
The economic development organization Grow Clinton is putting its money where its mouth is for the June 8-10, 2023 country music festival, Tailgate N’ Tallboys. The tourism, community and economic development group understands the value and return on investment generated through a concert series of this magnitude. For that reason, Grow Clinton has invested $25,000 as a Diamond Box sponsor.
wvik.org
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
Popular Rock Island Brewery Closing At The Start Of The New Year
Business owners are still struggling to find people to work, including businesses in the Quad Cities. A popular brewery in the District of Rock Island announced that it will be closing its door at the start of 2023 due to staffing shortages and other issues. The only "silver lining" is that the owners don't know if this is a permanent or temporary decision.
ourquadcities.com
Moline’s big idea for affordable housing is going small
Mayor doesn't expect accessory dwelling units to 'mushroom' in Moline. Go anywhere in this country and you’re likely to hear government leaders stress the need for affordable housing. We hear that rallying cry around the Quad Cities. Moline plans to do something about it with an ordinance that follows...
Clinton's Purina factory is getting another $110 million investment
CLINTON, Iowa — Just months after completing a $156 million factory expansion, Clinton's Nestle Purina PetCare factory will receive an additional $110 million investment, according to a news release. The $110 million will be used to add a planned expansion for automated warehousing technology in the Clinton factory. The...
ourquadcities.com
QC nonprofit emphasizes blues to spot, stop human trafficking
Family Resources, a local nonprofit, will literally shed light on Human Trafficking Awareness Month, in January 2023. January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, also known as Human Trafficking Awareness Month, according to a Family Resources release. “It is a key time for us all as individuals to educate ourselves about human trafficking and crucially to learn to spot the signs of trafficking,” it says.
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
KWQC
Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing
Rock Island, Ill (KWQC) - The owners of the Blue Cat Brewing Company, posted on their Facebook page, that as of the New Years day they would be closing their doors. The staff of the long-time business in downtown Rock Island, does not know if this will be temporary or permanent.
ourquadcities.com
Rhythm City gives back over $38K for QC veterans
Rhythm City Casino & Resort in Davenport recently presented a $38,160 check to the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center with donations raised through its Donate & Play promotion in November. Rhythm City supported the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center (at 2720 W. Locust St., Davenport) by giving guests free slot...
Notable deaths of 2022: Remembering influential Galesburg-area people we lost this year
From popular coaches and teachers, to radio and newspaper personalities, to business icons and civic leaders, to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, 2022 marked the passing of many notable individuals who left their marks on the Galesburg-area. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those individuals we have lost in the past year.
KWQC
Rock Island UnityPoint Health to temporarily close main entrance
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health patients and visitors are being asked to use the Heart Center entrance after a sprinkler malfunction early Monday morning. The hospitals main entrance is temporarily closed as crews work to clean up after water damage. The Heart Center entrance is clearly marked, just...
ourquadcities.com
Impacts and benefits | Miss Scott County Scholarship Program
We were joined by Miss Scott County 2022 Brittany Costello and Miss Scott County’s Outstanding Teen of 2022 Ellery George to talk about their experience with the scholarship Program. For more information visit Miss Scott Country Scholarship Program on Facebook.
iowapublicradio.org
Hundreds of meatpacking, farm workers sign up for $600 assistance program
Inside the Johnson Street Catholic Worker House in Iowa City, meatpacking plant and farm workers lean in with Spanish or French interpreters. In a few weeks, the USDA will be sending $600 direct assistance checks to eligible meatpacking and farm workers. The agency partnered with activist group Escucha Mi Voz to sign people up for the assistance.
How You Can Attend Clinton’s Biggest NYE Party For Free
Many people are ready to say "so long!" to 2022 and "hello!" to 2023. There are plenty of businesses and places in the Quad Cities and surrounding area that are throwing New Year's Eve parties but if you want to ring in the New Year in Clinton, we know about the biggest NYE party in town and we could get you in for free.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
ourquadcities.com
Find out what it takes to join the Rock Island Police Department
If you’re looking to change careers and think you have what it takes to protect and serve the community, the Rock Island Police Department wants to hear from you! Deputy Chief of Police Tim McCloud sat down with Local 4 to talk about employment opportunities with the Rock Island Police Department.
KWQC
Firefighters respond to Big River Resources Monday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire at Big River Resources in rural West Burlington on Monday. According to a media release at 10:26 p.m. Burlington firefighters responded from different locations after multiple calls were received. Authorities stated that firefighters arrived on scene at 10:34 p.m. to find...
ems1.com
Iowa county won't pursue city ambulance service plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A countywide plan to stabilize Scott County's ambulance service in the long term appears to be gaining ground. County Administrator Mahesh Sharma told supervisors on Tuesday that Davenport leaders have decided against pursuing city EMS and will instead back a plan to bring nonprofit MEDIC under the county's umbrella and offer countywide services.
Water leak leaves mess at UnityPoint Health
A sprinkler malfunction at UnityPoint Health Hospital in Rock Island has made a real mess for visitors and patients. Anyone going to the hospital is asked to use the Heart Center entrance, which is just to the left of the main entrance and easily accessible. The hospital’s main entrance is temporarily closed as crews clean […]
kiwaradio.com
UI Study: If The Weather Is Bad, Work From Home Or Delay Your Commute
Iowa City, Iowa — Studies find nearly 75-percent of crashes in Iowa happen in less than two inches of snow, and researchers at the University of Iowa are looking into the ideal commute times. Professor Jon Davis, in the UI Department of Occupational and Environmental Health, says the timing...
