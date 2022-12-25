ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PJM ends call for conservation following holiday storm

By Kaylee Fuller
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. (WHTM) — PJM Interconnection announced that they have ended their call for conservation of energy at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

According to PJM, an increased demand in energy due to a holiday storm and winter temperatures prompted conservation efforts to be put in place. This was the first-time conservation efforts were put in place since the Polar Vortex of 2014.

PJM stated that several emergency management procedures, including Max Generation Alerts and pre-emergency and load emergency management were put in place leading up to Christmas.

PJM Interconnection requested that consumers reduced their use of electricity between 4 a.m. on Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 25, due to the continuing frigid weather.

PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator for 65 million people in 13 states and the District of Columbia, asked consumers to reduce their use of electricity, as long as their health permits.

There was an expected increase in demand for electricity due to the extremely cold weather. In order to ensure that there were adequate power supplies for all consumers, PJM advised that electricity consumers took part in conservation steps such as:

  • Setting thermostats lower than usual, if health permits
  • Postponing the use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers until other times
  • Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances

PJM stated that they did everything possible to keep power flowing in the region and if necessary, they would reduce voltage. They coordinated efforts among generators, power suppliers, and local utilities.

