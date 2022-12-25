ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec to feature new activities in 2023

Chris Umphres has had his hands full since taking over as Great Bend Rec Director on Nov. 1. The Rec made some big changes to its annual Santa's Workshop event on Dec. 5, moving it back indoors after two years of the Santa's Workshop Express outside, and indoor soccer teams wrapped up their seasons last week. Umphres said staff is now turning to new activities like Teqball and spin class.
GREAT BEND, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces 2023 Coaches

On Wednesday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the coaching staff for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, which features 14 of this year’s most talented and respected coaches in the state. The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth will be played at Lewis Field Stadium, on...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (12/28)

BUDGET AMENDMENT HEARING – -Matt Patzner, Director of Operations, presented details. The Budget Amendment Hearing was scheduled to receive comments relative to amending the 2022 Operating Budget for the General Fund, Road and Bridge Fund, Health, Solid Waste and 911 Tax Fund. Despite the efforts of elected officials and department heads, budget estimates must be adjusted so that funds fall within budgetary laws.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Central Kansas counties some of the most generous during pandemic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to data analysis from SmartAsset, two central Kansas counties were among the most generous in charitable giving in the state in 2020. To find the most generous places, the website compared two factors in each county: the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

2 Kansans killed in separate rollover crashes on Christmas Eve

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two Kansas residents were killed in separate rollover crashes in the western part of the state on Christmas Eve, according to the state patrol. The first accident happened at around 6:15 p.m. on K-156 east of U.S. 83 in Finney County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 23-year-old Melina Chavez was heading west when her Ford Edge left the roadway to the right, went back across the road and went off the left side. The SUV spun as it entered a ditch and then rolled an unknown number of times.
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Commission meeting agenda (12/28)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3Q0fCAH. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

KRUG: My favorite days as an Extension agent

As I prepare to retire on February 3rd, I thought I would use my column space to share some of my “favorite” days as an Extension Agent. · Teaching Stay Strong Stay Healthy to well over 300 older adults during the past 10 years. Folks aged 60-95 have enriched my life as much as I have theirs!
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas community helps make ‘Christmas miracle’ reality for Army serviceman, dog

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a long week for an Army servicemen in Kansas before the improbable happened just in time for Christmas. The search and eventual discovery of a dog named Hunter was a story that pulled on heartstrings. Hunter disappeared during a Dec. 17 hunting trip in central Kansas. What many deem “a Christmas miracle” happened on Christmas Eve with news that Hunter was found safe.
KANSAS STATE
greatbendpost.com

Zachary Bealer, age 33

Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (12/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/27) At 3:51 a.m. utility problems were reported in the 1400 block of Broadway. At 10:10 a.m. a driving complaint was reported at NE K-156 Highway & NE 160 Avenue. Animal Complaint. At 10:16 a.m. an animal complaint was reported at 2097 NE...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

