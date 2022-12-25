WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two Kansas residents were killed in separate rollover crashes in the western part of the state on Christmas Eve, according to the state patrol. The first accident happened at around 6:15 p.m. on K-156 east of U.S. 83 in Finney County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 23-year-old Melina Chavez was heading west when her Ford Edge left the roadway to the right, went back across the road and went off the left side. The SUV spun as it entered a ditch and then rolled an unknown number of times.

FINNEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO