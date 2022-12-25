Read full article on original website
🎙Cheyenne Bottoms show: Manager Jason Wagner
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Dec. 21, 2022. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
KFC restaurant ‘closed for good’ in Great Bend
Anyone driving by the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Great Bend might have noticed several papers taped to the doors and windows. Those papers informed the public the store is closed for good. The KFC restaurant has been in Great Bend for 52 years after opening its doors in 1970.
Great Bend Rec to feature new activities in 2023
Chris Umphres has had his hands full since taking over as Great Bend Rec Director on Nov. 1. The Rec made some big changes to its annual Santa's Workshop event on Dec. 5, moving it back indoors after two years of the Santa's Workshop Express outside, and indoor soccer teams wrapped up their seasons last week. Umphres said staff is now turning to new activities like Teqball and spin class.
Crazy 8 Nutrition now serving drinks, shakes in Great Bend
Healthy drinks are all the rage. But sometimes, people just like to indulge in the sweeter stuff. A new business in Great Bend is offering both. Crazy 8 Nutrition opened its doors last week at 3812 10th Street. Owner Shayna Campbell says there's something for everyone in their drinks. "We...
Great Bend Senior Center closed due to frozen pipes
The Great Bend Senior Center will remain closed through Wednesday, Dec. 28 due to frozen pipes. There will be no Meals on Wheels, no Friendship Meals and no transportation while the Senior Center is closed.
Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces 2023 Coaches
On Wednesday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the coaching staff for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, which features 14 of this year’s most talented and respected coaches in the state. The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth will be played at Lewis Field Stadium, on...
Great Bend Fire Dept. responds to structure fire on Christmas
At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 25, the Great Bend Fire Department "C" shift responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Stone Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the second story of the residence. No one was home at the time of the fire. Off duty fire crews were called in to assist with the fire.
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (12/28)
BUDGET AMENDMENT HEARING – -Matt Patzner, Director of Operations, presented details. The Budget Amendment Hearing was scheduled to receive comments relative to amending the 2022 Operating Budget for the General Fund, Road and Bridge Fund, Health, Solid Waste and 911 Tax Fund. Despite the efforts of elected officials and department heads, budget estimates must be adjusted so that funds fall within budgetary laws.
Woman from Russell hospitalized after semi strikes SUV
ELLIS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Volvo semi driven by Carl Presley, 73, Tonganoxie, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of Toulon Avenue. The semi struck an eastbound 2019 Ford Edge driven...
Central Kansas counties some of the most generous during pandemic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to data analysis from SmartAsset, two central Kansas counties were among the most generous in charitable giving in the state in 2020. To find the most generous places, the website compared two factors in each county: the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
2 Kansans killed in separate rollover crashes on Christmas Eve
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two Kansas residents were killed in separate rollover crashes in the western part of the state on Christmas Eve, according to the state patrol. The first accident happened at around 6:15 p.m. on K-156 east of U.S. 83 in Finney County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 23-year-old Melina Chavez was heading west when her Ford Edge left the roadway to the right, went back across the road and went off the left side. The SUV spun as it entered a ditch and then rolled an unknown number of times.
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (12/28)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3Q0fCAH. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
(LISTEN) Tuesday on Sports Day
- Great Bend Panther Cross Country and Track coach Lyles Lashley is back to co-host.
Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
KRUG: My favorite days as an Extension agent
As I prepare to retire on February 3rd, I thought I would use my column space to share some of my “favorite” days as an Extension Agent. · Teaching Stay Strong Stay Healthy to well over 300 older adults during the past 10 years. Folks aged 60-95 have enriched my life as much as I have theirs!
Kansas community helps make ‘Christmas miracle’ reality for Army serviceman, dog
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a long week for an Army servicemen in Kansas before the improbable happened just in time for Christmas. The search and eventual discovery of a dog named Hunter was a story that pulled on heartstrings. Hunter disappeared during a Dec. 17 hunting trip in central Kansas. What many deem “a Christmas miracle” happened on Christmas Eve with news that Hunter was found safe.
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
Cop Shop (12/27)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/27) At 3:51 a.m. utility problems were reported in the 1400 block of Broadway. At 10:10 a.m. a driving complaint was reported at NE K-156 Highway & NE 160 Avenue. Animal Complaint. At 10:16 a.m. an animal complaint was reported at 2097 NE...
Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
