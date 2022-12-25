Eggs are super versatile and can be cooked and used in many different ways. When it comes to peeling hard-boiled eggs, everybody's got their tried and tested home remedies to make peeling those eggs a little easier. You can do it under running water, you can soak the boiled eggs in cold water or even in an ice bath, or even peel them underwater, suggests Nellie's. According to Leite's Culinaria, if you really struggle with those pesky peels, you can even try steaming your eggs, as apparently, they are easier to peel due to the higher cooking temperature.

