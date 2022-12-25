Read full article on original website
The Extra Oatmeal Cookie Step Duff Goldman Swears By
What does Duff Goldman know that you don't? How to bake oatmeal raisin cookies perfectly every time. Although the pastry chef is known as the "Ace of Cakes," Goldman released a cookie cookbook for kids in 2022. The book features every dessert you can imagine — from checkerboard cookies to coconut macaroons — so we will definitely be taking his advice when it comes to upgrading our cookie recipe.
Padma Lakshmi's Favorite Way To Eat Eggs In The Morning
Not to wax philosophical, but without eggs, food as we know it wouldn't be the same. The pantry staple is the unsung hero that keep our desserts from crumbling down, and the typical American breakfast wouldn't be so American without it. Chances are, your favorite Italian-style pasta is made with eggs in it. We don't need to rave about the versatility of the delightful protein that is egg — you can make some seriously delicious egg dishes out of it and even add it to your hair and skincare routine.
Is It Worth It To Roast Your Own Coffee Beans?
Here's the thing about brewing coffee: there's always room for improvement. Ask any coffee connoisseur and they'll always have a trick to make a cup of coffee taste even better. A few café owners, for example, tell Insider that buying whole coffee beans instead of pre-ground beans makes a whole lot of difference. A coffee grinder, they say, is a piece of equipment that everyone should consider investing in. Some suggest taking into consideration the quality of both coffee beans and the water used to brew them whereas others insist that dark and light roast beans aren't coffee jargon that you can ignore.
Vitamin-Loaded Green Juice Recipe
This vitamin-loaded green juice recipe is a nutritional powerhouse that tastes good, and is a refreshing way to keep your vegetable intake high. According to food blogger Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, drinking green juices is an easy and delicious way to ensure you get the most nutrients possible from different vegetables. With a mix of celery, cucumbers, and kale, this simple juice provides vitamins from some of the best powerhouse vegetables and herbs for juicing.
A McDonald's Drive-Thru Dog Is Melting TikTok's Heart
While social media sites like TikTok can sometimes show us the worst sides of humanity — like a "racist Karen" at Jack in the Box – they can also show us the side of humanity that is pretty darn wholesome. For instance, TikTok constantly brings us videos of...
Nutrition Expert Explains How To Spruce Up A Bland Bowl Of Oatmeal
Oats have been consumed by humans for at least the last 32,000 years — even before farming was a thing. An archaeological discovery in Southern Italy shows evidence on an ancient grinding stone that the grains were once processed and used to make food, per New Scientist. Oats have been a staple part of the Scottish diet since the middle ages since it was one of the only grains that thrived in the harsh highland climate, per National Geographic.
The Water Glass Method Of Effortlessly Peeling Eggs
Eggs are super versatile and can be cooked and used in many different ways. When it comes to peeling hard-boiled eggs, everybody's got their tried and tested home remedies to make peeling those eggs a little easier. You can do it under running water, you can soak the boiled eggs in cold water or even in an ice bath, or even peel them underwater, suggests Nellie's. According to Leite's Culinaria, if you really struggle with those pesky peels, you can even try steaming your eggs, as apparently, they are easier to peel due to the higher cooking temperature.
Can You Make Chips In An Air Fryer?
After talking with many cooking enthusiasts, and scrolling through cooking hacks pages, it seems like the possibilities in an air fryer are endless. Your favorite kitchen gadget seems to pop up more often than you plan for it to, but you're not complaining. It cooks things without undivided attention, it requires less or no oil for things that are normally fried, which makes meals healthier than regular. Mornings can start with air-fried oats, and lunch and dinner are set with air-fried chicken breast. And yes, the air fryer recipe list continues, including veggies, apple pies, hard-boiled eggs, omelets, mac and cheese, and beyond.
Why You Should Use A Bread Loaf Pan For Marinating
Beyond baking up a fragrant loaf of banana, pumpkin, or zucchini bread, there are lots of other uses for the handy loaf pan in your kitchen. Cooking for yourself or a small group? The size of your loaf pan makes it perfect for cutting your favorite lasagna recipe or layered casserole dish in half to feed one or two people. And, don't forget the other loaf in your life: meatloaf. If you've always been a freeform meatloaf kind of cook, try it in your loaf pan for a change of pace.
José Andrés' Slow-Tempering Method To Keep All The Juice In Steak
Every carnivore has their own idea of what makes a perfect steak. A lot of what makes one steak better than the next has to do with personal preference, per Steak School by Stanbroke. From the cut of steak to how long it's aged, people are like snowflakes when it comes to their meat. According to Jamie Oliver, a top dollar cut of meat doesn't necessarily mean you're getting top-notch flavor. While ribeye, sirloin, and filet are prime cuts, there's something to be said about getting a good value.
Don't Ever Put Celery In Your Spiralizer
It all started with the classic zoodle, zucchini made into noodles to substitute into your everyday pasta dish to make it a healthier option. It blew up from there and now you can use anything from beets to carrots and even cucumbers. The spiralizer has elevated food and taken on a whole new meaning since the uptick in its sales in 2019. You could use those zoodles to make any meal keto-friendly, and people really hopped on board, explains Food Network.
How Long Does It Take For An Espresso Shot To 'Die'?
The world of coffee can include some puzzling jargon, especially if you only think of coffee as morning fuel to get through the day. For those who don't care much for the intricacies of brewing coffee, the concept of an espresso shot "dying" can seem baffling at the very least.
The Versatile Green Olive Giada De Laurentiis Swears By
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Whether you love 'em or hate 'em, olives pack a punch when it comes to nutritional value and the ability to add flavor, color, and texture to any dish they are used in. According to Healthline, olives are wholesome sources of fiber, calcium, vitamin E, copper, and oleic acid — a cancer-fighting fatty acid. Olives are used in an array of recipes such as tapenade, ropa vieja, and insalata di rinforzo. They are also a popular topping on pizzas, tacos, muffaletta sandwiches, salads, and pasta. Of course, you can also enjoy them by themselves as a hearty snack, either marinated in a salty brine or unadorned.
What Was The First New Flavor Added To Oreo?
For years now, a hallmark of the Oreo cookie brand has been the ongoing introduction of new flavor combinations, going far beyond the sweet white creme sandwiched between two chocolate wafers that has remained the brand's flagship since its introduction in 1912. Just this year, for instance, Hello, Yummy, noted Oreo's introduction of Toffee Crunch and limited-edition Ultimate Chocolate cookies. And that's not all. Thrillist recently recounted Oreo's limited holiday edition items for 2022, comprising Oreo Snowballs, a chocolate shell covering a traditional Oreo; Oreo Joy!, another take on the classic cookie, but with red-dyed creme filling and holiday designs on the wafers; the self-explanatory White Fudge-Covered Oreos; and Oreo Storybook Sandwich Cookies, miniature Oreos in holiday-themed packaging intended as Christmas stocking stuffers.
Jernard Wells' New Cookbook Is A 'Love Letter' To Southern Cooking
Are you a fan of Southern cuisine? The term denotes a variety of dishes and cooking techniques that originated in the Southern U.S. Although there are many staple ingredients and foods of Southern cuisine, there are also variations from one state or household to another. One very popular part of Southern cuisine is soul food. The term refers to dishes made by African Americans inspired by their heritage and ingredients that were considered the most representative of the region, such as fried chicken, collard greens, hot sauces, and mac and cheese (via MasterClass).
This $65 Dollar Short Rib Sandwich Is Turning Heads
In today's world, there is no shortage of luxury items. We can purchase Lamborghini cars and Louis Vuitton purses, but the luxury market is no longer solely for products. Different types of ingredients and dishes can cost quite a pretty penny. Expensive foods, like black truffles and wagyu beef, can cost upwards of $200 per pound for the highest quality (per Meat Your Cheese). Over the years, chefs have gotten quite creative with ways to level up the price of an average meal.
Sopa De Ajo Is The Spanish Soup You Need To Meet
Looking at creamy gazpachos and hazelnut soups generously spiked with truffle oil which are popular on restaurant menus of late, it's hard to think of soup as anything but a hearty course that precedes an appetizer. Several soups that are now prepared with luxurious ingredients, however, had more humble beginnings.
The Best Knife For Slicing Meat, According To Geoffrey Zakarian
The hallmark of a skilled chef can be seen and heard in the rhythm created by the lightning-fast, precision cutting of food, alla "Julie and Julia." With enough practice, home cooks can master that skill (and still keep all their digits) using the proper knife with a sharp blade. Knives are an investment, and they can be pricy, but knives are meant to last. A quality knife, balanced in your hand and razor-sharp, can efficiently and quickly prep meals, a task appreciated by even the most begrudged chef.
Does San Francisco Really Have The Best Sourdough Bread?
If you've ever visited the West Coast city and you find yourself down near Fisherman's Wharf you might find yourself breathing in a sigh of contentment as the smell of freshly baked sourdough bread emanates from the confines of the famous Boudin's Bakery. Of course, it's not the only bakery selling sourdough bread in the area, but it's probably best known to most tourists.
The Best Coconut Oils Of 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Coconut oil is touted as having potential health benefits, although it's extremely high in saturated fat. It comes in many guises: organic, virgin, extra virgin, cold-pressed, expeller-pressed, refined, unrefined, and fractionated (to name a few). It can be used cosmetically for skin and hair care, and to improve oral hygiene (which is a process known as oil pulling, per Healthline), but it's mainly used in cooking and baking.
