Cloud County Community College will be offering adult education and GED classes in January in Concordia and Junction City. The Adult Education program at CCCC offers an adult learning atmosphere to gain skills necessary for success at home and in the workplace. The classes are open to individuals 16 and older who are not enrolled in school. Basic skills and diploma preparation classes are offered afternoons and evenings in Concordia, and mornings, afternoons, and evenings in Junction City to accommodate working adults’ schedules. Classes are small with both classroom and computer instruction.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO