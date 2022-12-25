ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

heartlandcollegesports.com

Five Thoughts about Kansas Men’s Basketball Entering Big 12 Play

The Kansas Jayhawks are 11-1 after playing its pre-Big 12 schedule and are now preparing for their conference opener against Oklahoma State on Dec. 31. With that, we have five thoughts about the Jayhawks at the break. Don’t forget about our new feature for men’s basketball — Daily Fantasy Lineups....
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

K-State names Mansfield new volleyball coach

MANHATTAN – Jason Mansfield, who has been a part of seven NCAA Final Fours and one national championship during stints at Stanford and Washington, has been named the ninth head volleyball coach at Kansas State, Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced today. Mansfield, who has spent the past five seasons...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79. He died of natural causes Monday night at his home in Manhattan in northeastern Kansas, his son, Ned, who...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Gary Allan to perform live in Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Country music star Gary Allan is set to perform live in Kansas early next year. The Prairie Band Casino & Resort will host Allan on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. To buy your ticket for the event, click here. Allan is best known for songs like “Every Storm (Runs Out […]
MAYETTA, KS
Salina Post

CCCC offering GED classes in Concordia, Junction City

Cloud County Community College will be offering adult education and GED classes in January in Concordia and Junction City. The Adult Education program at CCCC offers an adult learning atmosphere to gain skills necessary for success at home and in the workplace. The classes are open to individuals 16 and older who are not enrolled in school. Basic skills and diploma preparation classes are offered afternoons and evenings in Concordia, and mornings, afternoons, and evenings in Junction City to accommodate working adults’ schedules. Classes are small with both classroom and computer instruction.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
greatbendpost.com

Zachary Bealer, age 33

Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
GREAT BEND, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Driving conditions remain treacherous despite sunshine and treatment Monday

An abundance of sunlight and treatment by county and city crews has done little to help improve local driving conditions. Conditions remain very slick both in and around Emporia according to Emporia Public Works Director Dean Grant and Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope. Both Grant and Cope anticipate conditions to remain as such well into Tuesday morning.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Herman’s serves up meats and more

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Herman family has long served up tasty meats and barbecue to take home. A few years back, they expanded to a new location to bring a restaurant into the business. 13 NEWS photojournalist Rick Felsburg visited Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse for this week’s Fork in...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man accused of forgery and theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged financial crimes. On Monday, police arrested 29-year-old Colton J. Dunaway of Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody on a Jackson County Kansas warrant on requested charges of forgery and theft. Dunaway was jailed...
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
KSNB Local4

Salina Post

Kan. felon accused of spitting on corrections officers

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an incident while in custody in Riley County. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department reported 36-year-old Daniel Weaver was arrested on requested charges of battery on law enforcement officers after he spit on three separate Corrections Officers while he was confined in the Riley County Jail.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Monday, Dec. 26, 2022

Due to a combination of projected cold temperatures and travel conditions, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *First Christian Church food pantry closed Monday. Federal Operations. *Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve closed Monday. Businesses — Emporia. *Granada Coffee Company closing at 1 pm. If you have schedule adjustments to...
EMPORIA, KS
