'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC) Whales Accumulating Aggressively, Says Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm says deep-pocketed whales are quickly accumulating Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC). Santiment says Cardano is likely undervalued given how much whales and sharks are grabbing it up. “Is Cardano severely undervalued at this point? One of santimentfeed’s key community members certainly sees data making this...
zycrypto.com
Cardano Price Massively Discounted — ADA Envisioned To Moon Dramatically In 2023
On-chain data gives compelling reasons why Cardano is trading at a substantially discounted price. In a blog post on Monday, Santiment argues that ADA has grown, but the price hasn’t kept pace in 2022. Does this mean the token will moon in 2023?. Metrics Point To ADA Being Underpriced.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Cannabis giant Curaleaf cut about 220 jobs, then sent the workers it laid off a survey asking why they left
"We recognize that an exit survey in this scenario was an oversight," Curaleaf said in a statement about the surveys.
The steep cost of success: Female executives don’t like to admit they pay for domestic help, but here’s why that secret is hurting everyone
Childcare, housekeeper, and a personal assistant: Women are paying big bucks for support at home in order to reach the C-Suite.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin 2018 Bottom Predicts Incoming Rally for BTC – But There’s a Catch
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market low says a bounce is likely in sight for the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,900 Twitter followers that he expects Bitcoin to rally in the near term before BTC ignites another leg down toward his target below $16,000.
u.today
Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges
According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
u.today
Dogecoin Fan Elon Musk Takes $140 Billion Plummet, Jeff Bezos and CZ Not Far Behind
Elon Musk is the person who has lost the most wealth this year, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Since January, the tech mogul has become $140 billion poorer and is now in second place on the list of the world's richest people. In late 2021 Elon Musk's...
dailyhodl.com
Traders Should Keep an Eye on One Little-Known Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment – Here’s Why
Blockchain insights platform Santiment is pointing out anomalies recorded on one under-the-radar crypto asset after it recently rallied to a local top. Santiment says that the Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution Optimism (OP) recorded a bump in price just as the transaction volume of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) on the layer-2 blockchain was surging.
A Meta employee said they eat all their meals for free at the office, which is like 'teleporting to another universe'
A Meta worker praised the Instagram and Facebook owner's perks and company culture in a post on the anonymous professional networking site Blind.
u.today
Ripple CTO Makes Prediction on Bitcoin-like PoW Chains: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com
100X Crypto Opportunities in 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, and Quant.
Cryptocurrency is a vibrant, fast-paced community, with cryptos entering the coin market daily. One must be aware of the most recent releases and trends to make a substantial profit. Several trends are now gaining traction in the crypto world. One of those trends is meme coins. Dogecoin (DOGE) was the...
CNBC
From 'quiet quitting' to 'loud layoffs,' will career trends that created a buzz in 2022 continue in the new year?
Prioritizing quality of life for employees is one of the biggest career trends of 2022. Employers may go through a culture shift to meet workers desire for flexible work arrangements. Despite large, high-profile layoffs, many companies still need to retain and hire new workers. Chandra Sahu, 25, left a job...
u.today
Hundreds of Millions of XRP Moved by Anon Giants: Details
u.today
Cardano Excelling in This Regard as Year Rounds Up: Details
u.today
Polkadot (DOT) Community Believes Coin Will End 2022 with 41% Upside
u.today
Shib Army's VIP Social Network Launched, Users Are Joining It
