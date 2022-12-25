ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto

Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
zycrypto.com

Cardano Price Massively Discounted — ADA Envisioned To Moon Dramatically In 2023

On-chain data gives compelling reasons why Cardano is trading at a substantially discounted price. In a blog post on Monday, Santiment argues that ADA has grown, but the price hasn’t kept pace in 2022. Does this mean the token will moon in 2023?. Metrics Point To ADA Being Underpriced.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
u.today

Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges

According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
dailyhodl.com

Traders Should Keep an Eye on One Little-Known Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment – Here’s Why

Blockchain insights platform Santiment is pointing out anomalies recorded on one under-the-radar crypto asset after it recently rallied to a local top. Santiment says that the Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution Optimism (OP) recorded a bump in price just as the transaction volume of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) on the layer-2 blockchain was surging.
u.today

Ripple CTO Makes Prediction on Bitcoin-like PoW Chains: Details

bitcoinist.com

100X Crypto Opportunities in 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, and Quant.

Cryptocurrency is a vibrant, fast-paced community, with cryptos entering the coin market daily. One must be aware of the most recent releases and trends to make a substantial profit. Several trends are now gaining traction in the crypto world. One of those trends is meme coins. Dogecoin (DOGE) was the...
u.today

Hundreds of Millions of XRP Moved by Anon Giants: Details

u.today

Cardano Excelling in This Regard as Year Rounds Up: Details

u.today

Polkadot (DOT) Community Believes Coin Will End 2022 with 41% Upside

u.today

Shib Army's VIP Social Network Launched, Users Are Joining It

