ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Flooding Possible in Parts of Local Area

The National Weather Service says there’s a limited threat of flooding across much of Mississippi including Leake, Neshoba and southern Attala counties. NWS says 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall. The showers could begin Thursday night and continue until Saturday morning with the heaviest rain expected on Friday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

MSDH announces clinic closures due to water damage

The Mississippi Department of Health announced clinic closures on social media Tuesday morning. According to MSDH, Hinds TB and Crossroads clinics will be temporarily closed due to water damage. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Woman remains on ventilator after being hit while crossing I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the interstate, a woman remains in critical condition. According to the woman’s godmother, Jessica Baiou, 32, was hit in the early-morning hours of December 22 near the Super 8 motel, where Baiou was living at the time.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
POPLARVILLE, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Gas prices continue to fall across the state

Average gasoline prices in Mississippi have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.67/g Monday. The data comes from GasBuddy’s survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi. Prices in Mississippi are 32.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 24.2 cents per gallon lower...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

EPA adds sites in Mississippi, Nebraska to the Superfund National Priorities List

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the addition of two sites to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL) where releases of contamination pose significant human health and environmental risks. The EPA is adding the following sites to the NPL:. Hercules Inc., Hattiesburg, Mississippi: The Hercules Inc. site was home...
NEBRASKA STATE
WBBJ

Law enforcement still searching for missing Mississippi woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — The search is still on for missing 31-year-old Jolynne Redfearn. Redfearn is from northern Mississippi, and was on her way to work on December 13 in Jackson. No one has seen or heard from her since. The day before on December 12, she worked in Jackson...
JACKSON, TN
hottytoddy.com

Two Mississippi Artists Make Donations for Art Spaces Fund

Two Mississippi artists made an anonymous donation in the hopes of inspiring donations to support places for the Arts in Mississippi. Now, through the end of the year, two Mississippi artists are matching gifts made to the Raise the Roof! Fund, a project of the Mississippi Presenters Network. During the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot climbs to $145,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to $145,000. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has risen steadily since December 6, when the winning ticket worth $55,000 was purchased in Jackson. After a win, Mississippi Match 5 resets to $50,000, and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Former state representative to make ‘special’ announcement regarding 2023 this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former gubernatorial candidate and state representative will make a special announcement regarding his plans for 2023 sometime this week. “The last three years, we have witnessed how important it is we have conservative leaders in office who will put America, and our God-given rights, first, and Mississippi is no different,” said Robert Foster. “This week, we will be making a very special announcement regarding that and my plans for 2023.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Courthouse News Service

Meth sentencing guidelines rejected as too harsh

JACKSON, Miss. — A federal judge in Mississippi sentenced an admitted drug offender lower than is prescribed by the U.S. Sentencing Commission’s guidelines, rejecting its reasoning that purer methamphetamine is indicative of a defendant’s role in criminal drug trafficking. This reasoning is “divorced from reality,” per a ruling cited by the judge.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy