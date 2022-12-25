Read full article on original website
WAPT
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
kicks96news.com
Flooding Possible in Parts of Local Area
The National Weather Service says there’s a limited threat of flooding across much of Mississippi including Leake, Neshoba and southern Attala counties. NWS says 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall. The showers could begin Thursday night and continue until Saturday morning with the heaviest rain expected on Friday.
TODAY.com
Residents of Mississippi capital ‘tired of apologies’ as water stoppages continue
Residents of Mississippi’s largest city are “tired of apologies” but have no choice but to endure ongoing water stoppages in the wake of extreme weather, officials said Tuesday, Dec. 27. The city of Jackson told residents to go to any one of four locations around town on...
wtva.com
PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
Mississippi seeing rise in forestry pest issues
A variety of pests are threatening Mississippi’s forests and presenting a challenge to landowners...
WAPT
MSDH announces clinic closures due to water damage
The Mississippi Department of Health announced clinic closures on social media Tuesday morning. According to MSDH, Hinds TB and Crossroads clinics will be temporarily closed due to water damage. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may...
WLBT
Woman remains on ventilator after being hit while crossing I-55
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the interstate, a woman remains in critical condition. According to the woman’s godmother, Jessica Baiou, 32, was hit in the early-morning hours of December 22 near the Super 8 motel, where Baiou was living at the time.
wtva.com
Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
prentissheadlight.com
Gas prices continue to fall across the state
Average gasoline prices in Mississippi have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.67/g Monday. The data comes from GasBuddy’s survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi. Prices in Mississippi are 32.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 24.2 cents per gallon lower...
Man’s death blamed on cold weather in southern Mississippi
Extremely low temperatures are blamed for a death in southern Mississippi over the weekend. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Department, a passing motorist found the unidentified man at I-59 and Highway 26 in Poplarville on Monday. The 57-year-old person is said to have been transient. His death...
wastetodaymagazine.com
EPA adds sites in Mississippi, Nebraska to the Superfund National Priorities List
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the addition of two sites to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL) where releases of contamination pose significant human health and environmental risks. The EPA is adding the following sites to the NPL:. Hercules Inc., Hattiesburg, Mississippi: The Hercules Inc. site was home...
WBBJ
Law enforcement still searching for missing Mississippi woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The search is still on for missing 31-year-old Jolynne Redfearn. Redfearn is from northern Mississippi, and was on her way to work on December 13 in Jackson. No one has seen or heard from her since. The day before on December 12, she worked in Jackson...
hottytoddy.com
Two Mississippi Artists Make Donations for Art Spaces Fund
Two Mississippi artists made an anonymous donation in the hopes of inspiring donations to support places for the Arts in Mississippi. Now, through the end of the year, two Mississippi artists are matching gifts made to the Raise the Roof! Fund, a project of the Mississippi Presenters Network. During the...
Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have...
alabamawx.com
Light Snow Across Northern Mississippi Moving into Northwest Alabama: No Major Impacts Expected
An upper-level disturbance passing to our north today bas brought clouds to much of North Alabama and light snow is falling across the northern quarter of Mississippi at this hour. One-half inch of snow was reported near Tunica earlier and there have been reports of a dusting in spots across...
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot climbs to $145,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to $145,000. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has risen steadily since December 6, when the winning ticket worth $55,000 was purchased in Jackson. After a win, Mississippi Match 5 resets to $50,000, and […]
wtva.com
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
Officials: Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook parts of North Mississippi on Christmas Eve
For some residents in North Mississippi, the ground shook like a bowl full of jelly and Santa Claus had not yet even paid a visit Christmas Eve night. The United States Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 earthquake struck approximately 3.1 miles from Booneville and about 30 miles from Corinth.
WLBT
Former state representative to make ‘special’ announcement regarding 2023 this week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former gubernatorial candidate and state representative will make a special announcement regarding his plans for 2023 sometime this week. “The last three years, we have witnessed how important it is we have conservative leaders in office who will put America, and our God-given rights, first, and Mississippi is no different,” said Robert Foster. “This week, we will be making a very special announcement regarding that and my plans for 2023.”
Courthouse News Service
Meth sentencing guidelines rejected as too harsh
JACKSON, Miss. — A federal judge in Mississippi sentenced an admitted drug offender lower than is prescribed by the U.S. Sentencing Commission’s guidelines, rejecting its reasoning that purer methamphetamine is indicative of a defendant’s role in criminal drug trafficking. This reasoning is “divorced from reality,” per a ruling cited by the judge.
