ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along U.S.-131

By Kyle Mitchell
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GWTw_0juDTOJy00

GRAND RAPIDS — A Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along U.S.-131 last weekend.

Danielle and Ryan Gill were driving to Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital on Saturday, Dec. 17, from the Caledonia area when their son, Hayes, arrived as they were pulling the car over at the Hall Street exit in Grand Rapids.

The birth happened so quickly Danielle delivered the baby herself.

“I just pulled him out and put him up on my chest and at that point Ryan had the vehicle stopped,” Danielle said.

Her husband called 911 but Hayes wasn't willing to wait.

"(Danielle) basically said, ‘You know baby is coming now,’ and so, at that point, I called 911 and I was talking to dispatch and during that time she was basically delivering the baby and it was, I mean, it was a matter of 45 seconds to a minute between the time she said, ‘We’re not going to make it,’ to the time baby was here,” Ryan said.

“By the time I got out of the car and ran around to the passenger side, she was holding him, and so we grabbed the towel from the back seat (and) wrapped him up.”

The snowstorm made travel more difficult, and the couple said their car struggled to get up a hill on the way to the hospital. They were also on the phone with their neighbor, a nurse who's helped deliver babies.

Hayes is the couple's fourth child, which the mother said also made a difference.

“Had it been my first and not knowing from previous deliveries, I would have been so much more of a wreck than what I was,” Danielle said.

When they arrived at the hospital, staff had everything ready to take care of mother and baby.

"There was three nurses waiting there for us with a bed and I basically pulled in, ran over, opened the door. We transferred her right onto a bed,” Ryan said.

Subscribe:Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

The couple is grateful Hayes was healthy. He came into the world with a story that was rare even for staff at the hospital.

“The nurse that received us there (was) surprised," Ryan said. "It’s not something they see every day. I think they mentioned that it happens maybe once a month where a baby’s born outside of a hospital but rarely in transit."

Comments / 17

Dragonfly Lover
3d ago

Congratulations! Little one just couldn't wait🤭...with the weather we've had I'm so happy all was ok 👶🧸

Reply
7
sarah husman
3d ago

Hahaha I was born in my grandparents front yard during a blizzard! My dad delivered me right there! It was almost 60 yrs ago but it does happen. Congrats on having a healthy baby!

Reply
3
Curt Johnson
2d ago

What an amazing event and a story for the ages. ☃️❄️🚕🏥 Truly a Christmas gift from God. 🎄🙏 Congratulations to mom and dad and the siblings. 🎉♥️

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
LANSING, MI
WOOD

Sign above US-131 in Grand Rapids struck, damaged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have closed two ramps and a northbound lane of US-131 to repair a sign Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers are helping the Michigan Department of Transportation to repair a sign on the Wealthy Streep overpass. The right lane of northbound US-131,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Cars, building damaged in Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating after a shooting left a building and multiple cars in Kentwood damaged Monday night. The Kentwood Police Department says the incident happened before 7 p.m. near Drummond Boulevard and Breton Road. We’re told no one was hurt and no one has been arrested....
KENTWOOD, MI
9&10 News

Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Developer reimagines vacant Muskegon property

A $220 million redevelopment project is heading toward Muskegon. Parkland Properties last week said it acquired the Watermark Center, 930 Washington Ave. in downtown Muskegon. The 15-acre site includes 730,000 square feet of buildings, which was formerly the home of Shaw Walker Furniture Company. The furniture company closed in 1989,...
MUSKEGON, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy