It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
Is it safe to feed birds this winter? DNR says yes, with these precautions
For people who enjoy backyard birds, there’s no joy quite like looking outside on a winter’s day to see their bird feeders bustling with Northern cardinals, blue jays, black-capped chickadees and other feathered friends. But there’s still concern about whether encouraging birds to congregate can unintentionally contribute to...
Has Michigan’s Mighty Lake Superior Ever Fully Frozen Over?
When we think of Lake Superior in Michigan, we think crossing at the giant Mackinac Bridge. It's common for many of the Great Lakes to freeze at least a little bit in frigid winter temperatures. Has Lake Superior ever frozen over completely?. Reports of Lake Superior freezing over completely are...
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Cleanup tips for winter storm-damaged branches, injured trees
High winds and heavy snowfall from winter storms over the last week have left some Michigan homeowners with injured trees or broken branches. Safety is a big concern when dealing with storm cleanup, especially in freezing cold temperatures. After a storm, first assess whether there are broken tree limbs located...
michiganradio.org
After the presents are unwrapped, what can you put at the curb for recycling?
There are few times in the year when we put more stuff at the curb for recycling than after the holidays. But, often there’s a little confusion about what’s recyclable. Top of the list of things not to put in the recycling bin is your old electronics or e-waste. This link will take you to the Michigan Electronic Waste Takeback Program’s FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions).
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Michael Moore
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're looking inside one of Michael Moore's sprawling Michigan homes that sold for $4.3 million. The outspoken celebrity's home was tastefully decorated, with a few exceptions.
How our Christmas Week Blizzard compared to Blizzard of ‘78
As MLive and other news sites delivered weather forecasts and storm prep details in the days leading up to last week’s blizzard, there was an underlying question reaching back more than 40 years: Would this be as bad as the blizzard of 1978?. So many of us either lived...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
After huge storm, Mississippi capital hit by another water crisis
Tens of thousands of residents in Jackson, the capital of the southern US state of Mississippi, were stuck without running water Wednesday, after frozen pipes burst following a monster winter storm that hit most of the country over the holidays. It was the third major water crisis in less than...
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
chelseaupdate.com
Tips for Winter Bird Feeding
(Chelsea Update would like to thank the Michigan DNR for the information in this story.) Winter brings a burst of activity to Michigan’s backyard bird feeders, with colorful visits from blue jays, northern cardinals and black-capped chickadees – just to name a few. Bird feeders can help attract...
laprensanewspaper.com
Winter COVID surge begins in Michigan’s nursing homes
– A significant winter surge of COVID-19 appears to be gaining a foothold in nursing homes here in Michigan and across the country, with cases among nursing home residents and staff rapidly accelerating in the past three weeks. According to AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, resident deaths nationwide rose by 26% in the four-week period ending November 20 as compared to the previous four week period ending October 23.
A remote part of Michigan is home to one of the country’s top-rated ski resorts
MOHAWK, MI - Colorado, Utah, Idaho... Michigan. Yes, Michigan has a ski resort ranked right up there and even higher than some of the top resorts you’d find in some of the most visited ski areas in North America. USA Today came out with its list of the 10...
awesomemitten.com
20 AWESOME Ideas for Day Trips in Michigan
Michigan may be known as the Great Lakes State — and exploring the endless miles of shoreline is a wonderful way to spend any day — but there also are many day trips in Michigan that showcase the state’s past, present, and future. These Michigan day trips...
The Best Ways to Clean Up Broken Trees
Strong winds and lots of snowfall from the winter storm over the last week left behind injured trees and broken branches for Michigan homeowners. After a storm, make sure to check if there are any down trees or tree limbs near power lines or on your house. If you do spot them there, leave them there and let a professional remove it safely.
ahealthiermichigan.org
The Upper Peninsula’s Eben Ice Caves: Winter Hiking 101
The Eben Ice Caves, also known as the Rock River Canyon Ice Caves, hide within the woods of Michigan’s Hiawatha National Forest. They are a unique Upper Peninsula treasure that. attract visitors from all over for afternoons of winter hiking. The caves are formed from snow that has melted...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Consider Giving the Gift of Education by Donating to the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund
LANSING, Mich. – As 2022 draws to a close and Michiganders plan their end-of-year giving, the Michigan Department of Treasury asks individuals to consider giving the gift of education through a tax-deductible donation to the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund. Funds raised through the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic michigan hot tub suites & hotel in-room jetted tubs
We offer HOT TUB SUITES in some of Michigan’s most romantic settings, in addition to hotel rooms with jetted tubs. After spending the whole day traveling across Michigan, checking into a hotel room that is furnished with a Jacuzzi tub is the activity that will allow you to unwind and feel the most relaxed at the end of the day. Here is a list of some of the most romantic hotels and inns in Michigan, complete with heart-shaped tubs and suites with their own private hot tubs. These places can be found across the entire state, including in major cities like Detroit and Grand Rapids, as well as in popular tourist destinations close to the coasts of Lakes Michigan and Huron. Some examples of these locations include:
wvpe.org
Michigan population forecasted to grow, but many rural areas will lose people
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades. That growth will likely be concentrated in certain areas. Growth is expected the suburban Detroit area and spreading west. “A band of counties kind of going across from suburban Detroit over to Lake...
