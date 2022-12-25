ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Gratiot Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan

A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
FRANKLIN, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Cleanup tips for winter storm-damaged branches, injured trees

High winds and heavy snowfall from winter storms over the last week have left some Michigan homeowners with injured trees or broken branches. Safety is a big concern when dealing with storm cleanup, especially in freezing cold temperatures. After a storm, first assess whether there are broken tree limbs located...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

After the presents are unwrapped, what can you put at the curb for recycling?

There are few times in the year when we put more stuff at the curb for recycling than after the holidays. But, often there’s a little confusion about what’s recyclable. Top of the list of things not to put in the recycling bin is your old electronics or e-waste. This link will take you to the Michigan Electronic Waste Takeback Program’s FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions).
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Michael Moore

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're looking inside one of Michael Moore's sprawling Michigan homes that sold for $4.3 million. The outspoken celebrity's home was tastefully decorated, with a few exceptions.
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

After huge storm, Mississippi capital hit by another water crisis

Tens of thousands of residents in Jackson, the capital of the southern US state of Mississippi, were stuck without running water Wednesday, after frozen pipes burst following a monster winter storm that hit most of the country over the holidays. It was the third major water crisis in less than...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
chelseaupdate.com

Tips for Winter Bird Feeding

(Chelsea Update would like to thank the Michigan DNR for the information in this story.) Winter brings a burst of activity to Michigan’s backyard bird feeders, with colorful visits from blue jays, northern cardinals and black-capped chickadees – just to name a few. Bird feeders can help attract...
MICHIGAN STATE
laprensanewspaper.com

Winter COVID surge begins in Michigan’s nursing homes

– A significant winter surge of COVID-19 appears to be gaining a foothold in nursing homes here in Michigan and across the country, with cases among nursing home residents and staff rapidly accelerating in the past three weeks. According to AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, resident deaths nationwide rose by 26% in the four-week period ending November 20 as compared to the previous four week period ending October 23.
MICHIGAN STATE
awesomemitten.com

20 AWESOME Ideas for Day Trips in Michigan

Michigan may be known as the Great Lakes State — and exploring the endless miles of shoreline is a wonderful way to spend any day — but there also are many day trips in Michigan that showcase the state’s past, present, and future. These Michigan day trips...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

The Best Ways to Clean Up Broken Trees

Strong winds and lots of snowfall from the winter storm over the last week left behind injured trees and broken branches for Michigan homeowners. After a storm, make sure to check if there are any down trees or tree limbs near power lines or on your house. If you do spot them there, leave them there and let a professional remove it safely.
MICHIGAN STATE
ahealthiermichigan.org

The Upper Peninsula’s Eben Ice Caves: Winter Hiking 101

The Eben Ice Caves, also known as the Rock River Canyon Ice Caves, hide within the woods of Michigan’s Hiawatha National Forest. They are a unique Upper Peninsula treasure that. attract visitors from all over for afternoons of winter hiking. The caves are formed from snow that has melted...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Consider Giving the Gift of Education by Donating to the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund

LANSING, Mich. – As 2022 draws to a close and Michiganders plan their end-of-year giving, the Michigan Department of Treasury asks individuals to consider giving the gift of education through a tax-deductible donation to the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund. Funds raised through the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund...
MICHIGAN STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic michigan hot tub suites & hotel in-room jetted tubs

We offer HOT TUB SUITES in some of Michigan’s most romantic settings, in addition to hotel rooms with jetted tubs. After spending the whole day traveling across Michigan, checking into a hotel room that is furnished with a Jacuzzi tub is the activity that will allow you to unwind and feel the most relaxed at the end of the day. Here is a list of some of the most romantic hotels and inns in Michigan, complete with heart-shaped tubs and suites with their own private hot tubs. These places can be found across the entire state, including in major cities like Detroit and Grand Rapids, as well as in popular tourist destinations close to the coasts of Lakes Michigan and Huron. Some examples of these locations include:
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy