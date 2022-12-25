ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimauma, FL

Woman Files Suit Against D. R. Horton After Falling Down Staircase

By Deborah Childress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVxAq_0juDTMYW00 Forest Brooke Subdivision, Wimauma Florida

WIMAUMA, Fla. – A newly-built home in the Forest Brooke subdivision was built with an allegedly defective staircase.

A lawsuit was filed in the Hillsborough County court system on December 22 concerning serious injuries sustained by a property invitee. The location of the home is on Blister Wing Drive.

Ariana Stokes claims in her suit that contractor and developer D. R. Horton is at fault for a shoddy staircase installation performed by its subcontractor Shell Force Construction, LLC. The suit states Shell Force “failed to install the stairs with uniform riser heights and uniform tread depths.”

In the news: Plant City Police Officer Arrested After DUI Crash On Christmas Eve

In August, Stokes was walking down the stairs when she suddenly fell and allegedly sustained permanent injuries. Among other allegations of negligence, the suit claims both D. R. Horton and Shell Force “failed to adequately inspect the defective stairs…to ascertain the presence of the dangerous condition.” The defendants are also accused of neglecting to correct the problem and notifying Stokes of potential danger.

Stokes allegedly suffered “injuries that resulted in an aggravation of an existing disease or physical defect or activation of a latent disease or physical defect,” along with other injuries. She also was hospitalized and received nursing care and treatments. Stokes also allegedly suffered a loss of wages.

Stokes’ attorneys are Joshua Wright and Bethany Brashears of Morgan and Morgan, Tampa. They could not be reached on a timely basis.

Tampa, FL
