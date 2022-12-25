Here’s which uniforms Rams are wearing vs. Broncos on Christmas

The Rams unfortunately won’t be wearing the ugly sweater uniforms that Nick Scott pranked the team with ahead of today’s Christmas game against the Broncos, but they are going with a uniform set that they haven’t worn in a while.

Rather than going with their classic blue and yellow look, or their modern throwbacks, the Rams will rock a monochromatic get-up against Denver. They’ll be wearing their royal blue jerseys with royal pants and socks, which is an uncommon and rare uniform combination.

The Rams haven’t worn all-blue all season, so this will be a first for them in 2022. Unfortunately, it’s not exactly a good-luck charm. The Rams are 0-3 in all-blue since 2020 so they’ll try to break that streak today.