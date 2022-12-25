ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fastest dogs in the world

By Stacker
 3 days ago

(STACKER) – Dogs that can run at high speeds were originally bred for hunting and herding purposes, including the Border collie and Anatolian shepherd, which both excel at agility and speed, and require vigorous exercise to expend their extra energy.

Stacker ranked 23 dog breeds by top speed, using data from the American Kennel Club and Vetstreet , to help better understand your energetic companion.

Consider this: The top speed a human has reached is 27.5 miles per hour, achieved by Olympian Usain Bolt during his record-breaking 100-meter sprint in 2009. That’s about the minimum speed for a dog to even make this list. We begin with a breed that can top speeds of 25 miles per hour and end with a breed that can reach a top speed of 45 miles per hour.

23. Boston terrier

– Top speed: 25 mph

22. Rat terrier

– Top speed: 27 mph

21. Siberian husky

– Top speed: 28 mph

20. Giant schnauzer

– Top speed: 28 mph

19. Anatolian shepherd

– Top speed: 28 mph

18. Border collie

– Top speed: 30 mph

17. Boxer

– Top speed: 30 mph

16. Belgian Malinois

– Top speed: 30 mph

15. Great Dane

– Top speed: 30 mph

14. Poodle

– Top speed: 33 mph

13. Pharaoh hound

– Top speed: 35 mph

12. Weimaraner

– Top speed: 35 mph

11. Doberman pinscher

– Top speed: 35 mph

10. Scottish deerhound

– Top speed: 35 mph

9. Whippet

– Top speed: 36 mph

8. Borzoi

– Top speed: 36 mph

7. Dalmatian

– Top speed: 37 mph

6. German shepherd

– Top speed: 39 mph

5. Vizsla

– Top speed: 40 mph

4. Afghan hound

– Top speed: 40 mph

3. Ibizan hound

– Top speed: 40 mph

2. Saluki

– Top speed: 43 mph

1. Greyhound

– Top speed: 45 mph

