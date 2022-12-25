Fastest dogs in the world
Dogs that can run at high speeds were originally bred for hunting and herding purposes, including the Border collie and Anatolian shepherd, which both excel at agility and speed, and require vigorous exercise to expend their extra energy.
Stacker ranked 23 dog breeds by top speed, using data from the American Kennel Club and Vetstreet , to help better understand your energetic companion.
Consider this: The top speed a human has reached is 27.5 miles per hour, achieved by Olympian Usain Bolt during his record-breaking 100-meter sprint in 2009. That’s about the minimum speed for a dog to even make this list. We begin with a breed that can top speeds of 25 miles per hour and end with a breed that can reach a top speed of 45 miles per hour.
23. Boston terrier
– Top speed: 25 mph
22. Rat terrier
– Top speed: 27 mph
21. Siberian husky
– Top speed: 28 mph
20. Giant schnauzer
– Top speed: 28 mph
19. Anatolian shepherd
– Top speed: 28 mph
18. Border collie
– Top speed: 30 mph
17. Boxer
– Top speed: 30 mph
16. Belgian Malinois
– Top speed: 30 mph
15. Great Dane
– Top speed: 30 mph
14. Poodle
– Top speed: 33 mph
13. Pharaoh hound
– Top speed: 35 mph
12. Weimaraner
– Top speed: 35 mph
11. Doberman pinscher
– Top speed: 35 mph
10. Scottish deerhound
– Top speed: 35 mph
9. Whippet
– Top speed: 36 mph
8. Borzoi
– Top speed: 36 mph
7. Dalmatian
– Top speed: 37 mph
6. German shepherd
– Top speed: 39 mph
5. Vizsla
– Top speed: 40 mph
4. Afghan hound
– Top speed: 40 mph
3. Ibizan hound
– Top speed: 40 mph
2. Saluki
– Top speed: 43 mph
1. Greyhound
– Top speed: 45 mph
