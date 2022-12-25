3 key takeaways from Spotlight PA’s investigation of how a local government nearly collapsed after hiring Tamir Rice’s killer

Read full article on original website
State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
NewsChannel 36
Three Officers Injured at Elmira Correctional Facility
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Three corrections officers were injured in two attacks at Elmira Correctional Facility on December 18th. The first incident occurred in a day room in one of the cell blocks. According to NYSCOPBA, an inmate struck an officer in the face. NYSCOPBA says a second officer responded and both officers forced him to the ground.
Argument over unpaid bills leads to assault charges
Muncy, Pa. — State police say a man was charged for assaulting a woman after an argument over unpaid bills turned physical. Trooper Jeffrey Urban says Shawn Michael Bauman, 38, of Muncy, was arrested on Dec. 18 after police responded to the report of domestic dispute at the 100 block of Carpenter Street in Muncy. Urban spoke with the female accuser, who told him Bauman punched her with a closed...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Inmate Arrested After Fight at County Jail
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben County inmate was arrested following an investigation into a fight at the County jail. According to police, 28 year old Solomon Hill was arrested. Police say that Hill allegedly struck another inmate causing injury. Hill was charged with Assault and Assault while Confined in...
Alleged Walmart thief foiled by observant theft prevention officers
Montoursville, Pa. — Police said a vehicle that contained thousands worth of stolen merchandise was stopped as it headed toward Williamsport on December 5. Officers with Walmart Asset Protection observed Melinda Bartos of Williamsport leave the store with a shopping cart full of items without paying, police said. Bartos put the stolen stuff into a green Subaru before getting into the passenger’s seat. Officers were able to record the vehicle’s...
Ames Department stores announces its return in 2023
Remember shopping at Ames in South Williamsport years ago? The department store recently announced they are making a comeback in spring 2023, although it's not clear if they will open a northcentral Pennsylvania location. The announcement showed up on the www.amesstores.com website in early December. "Ames Department Stores, Inc. is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!" the announcement reads. ...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 12, 2022 through Dec. 18, 2022 there were 130 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 31 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 94 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into...
wxhc.com
Ithaca Police Arrest Woman 3 Times in 4 Days
On Christmas Day, Ithaca Police responded to the area of 300 West Seneca Street in the City of Ithaca for a reported burglary in progress. When IPD officers arrived, they made a perimeter around the property. Once officers began to enter the residence, they heard the suspect inside. The suspect then tried to flee out a window, but saw an officer outside and went back inside to where they were arrested.
Cayuga Medical takes over Family Medicine practices in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—Two of Ithaca’s primary names in healthcare are poised to join forces in early 2023. According to an announcement from Cayuga Health System, Cayuga Medical Associates will be absorbing Family Medicine Associates of Ithaca as of Feb. 1, 2023. The new practice will be called Cayuga Primary Care Family Medicine.
Route 199 reconstruction project in Bradford County continues
BRADFORD COUNTY, EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens in Bradford County is set to continue on Wednesday. The reconstruction project, which spans for 2.6 miles, runs from just north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in […]
Emergency preparedness training in Tioga County
On Saturday, January 14th, the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps is hosting its Preparedness Training Program at Spencer-Van Etten High School in the auditorium.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Dec. 13, 2022, property located at 67 Elm St., Village of Newark Valley, from Troy Rouille to RFD Enterprises LLC for $240,000. On Dec. 14, 2022, property located at 1412 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Steven and Caroline Nelson to Jason and Samantha Spear for $70,000. On...
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga Downs continues Season of Giving across the Southern Tier
After giving away $1.1 million to 54 non-profit organizations across the area on Giving Tuesday, Tioga Downs Casino Resort has kept the generosity going by donating $20,000 to two more local organizations. Tioga County Toys for Tots and the Arctic League in Chemung County each received checks for $10,000 to...
First responders fight down Christmas morning fire in Baldwin
BALDWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders in Chemung County spent their Christmas morning fighting down a structure fire in Baldwin. The Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department said it and several other local agencies responded to a call of a possible structure fire around 9:00 a.m. on December 25. Photos from the fire department show engines on […]
iheart.com
Victims Identified in Fatal Steuben County Crash
State police have released the names of the two people killed in a head-on crash Saturday morning in Steuben County. It happened on County Route 11 in Bath. Troopers say 39-year-old Brandi White, of Bath, drove across the center line and hit the oncoming vehicle. She died at the scene.
NewsChannel 36
Corning Farmers Market Announces Winter Hours
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - The vendors of the Corning Farmers Market have moved indoors for the winter season. Shoppers can find the market on Thursdays from 10 AM until 2 PM at the Marconi Lodge on West Pulteney Street in Corning. This season marks the second year that the Winter Market is in the Marconi Lodge, offering customers easy and convenient parking to access the market.
