Pittsburgh, PA

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- December 28

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
BREAKING: Pitt’s Dior Johnson Returns to Practice, Expected to Redshirt This Season

Pitt basketball freshman guard Dior Johnson returned to practice this week and is expected to redshirt the 2022-23 season, sources told Pittsburgh Sports Now. Johnson has been indefinitely suspended since his arrest in early October. On Dec. 9, Johnson pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges: one of strangulation, and one of Simple Assault, stemming from that arrest.
Gallery: Best of 2022 For Pittsburgh Sports Now

PITTSURGH–With the closing of 2022 let’s take a look at my favorite photos. It is a hard task to trim over 40 games down to just a few top frames, but here we go with some of the best of the best of the best (with honors’).
Weiss: Duquesne Earned Attention with Strong Start to Season, But There’s Much Left to Prove

Following a 10-3 non-conference slate it is safe to say that the Duquesne men’s basketball team has accomplished everything and frankly nothing at the same time. The 13 games really were designed to build confidence within this program, strengthen the connection this team has and do so largely at home, though having four games in 10 days, including one in Akron certainly was taxing.
Duquesne Injury Updates Ahead of Dayton Game

On Wednesday night, Duquesne will take on Atlantic-10 foe Dayton in a big road matchup. The Dukes have had several players miss games lately, but welcomed the recent holiday break as those players have healed up and look to get back on the floor on Wednesday. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh...
Duquesne Inconsistencies Lead To 69-57 Loss to Dayton in A-10 Opener

The Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team opened Atlantic 10 play with all of its injured players back on the court but could not find consistent rhythm losing 69-57 to Dayton Wednesday night at UD Arena. Duquesne (10-4/0-1 Atlantic 10) was led by Tre Clark’s 15 points and Tevin Brewer returned,...
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City

Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
wtae.com

Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers

Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29

The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
CBS Pittsburgh

University of Pittsburgh reviewing oversight policies after two students charged with mistreating medical cadavers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The University of Pittsburgh will review how it manages donated cadavers following abuse of corpse charges against two students.According to the Post-Gazette, Pitt receives around 80 cadavers per year from the state non-profit Human Gifts Registry.Two students have been charged and have a hearing next month related to the alleged mistreatment of a cadaver in an anatomy class.The university says it has strong oversight in place, but will review opportunities to make them even stronger. 
