One of Xbox Game Pass' newest games is also one of its most popular to date. If you haven't seen the numbers, millions of Xbox Game Pass subscribers are playing -- and seemingly enjoying -- High on Life, the new game from Squanch Games and Justin Roiland, the creator of Rick and Morty. And this has been surprising for a few reasons. For one, previous games from Squanch Games and Justin Roiland haven't been as popular. Two, there wasn't a ton of pre-release hype for the game. And three, it's not very good according to game critics. On Metacritic, the Xbox version boasts a 65 and the PC version a 68. These are very lackluster scores. Yet, it's popular. Not only that, but the user reviews disagree.

5 DAYS AGO