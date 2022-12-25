Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
Xbox Game Pass in 2023 has no chill
Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its gaming subscription service, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023 is strong evidence of those investments.
notebookcheck.net
Sony permanently blocks Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, and two other games from coming to Xbox, Microsoft makes three Bethesda games Xbox and PC exclusive
Microsoft's US$68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not going down well with regulators with the Redmond-giant having to respond to both the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) on the need for the deal to go through. Back in October, Microsoft confirmed to the UK CMA that Sony on it's part has set up permanent Xbox-exclusion deals for several titles on the PlayStation.
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
ComicBook
Epic Games Leaks Surprise Free Game
Next month, Epic Games will shut down the online servers for several games, including multiple entries in the Rock Band series, 1000 Tiny Claws, and Unreal Tournament 3. However, it seems the publisher has big plans for the latter game in the form of a new version called Unreal Tournament 3 X. It seems that a Steam page for the game was posted ahead of an official announcement, though it's listed as "currently unavailable and will be available in the future." The listing also makes it clear that the game will be "completely free" and will offer crossplay between releases on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG!
ComicBook
First Free PlayStation Plus Games for 2023 Revealed
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for January 2023 have officially been revealed to show subscribers what their first free games for 2023 will be. As is the case with most of these PS Plus reveals, the games themselves leaked previously, so those who keep up with those sorts of leaks already had an idea of what would be free next month. The first free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2.
The Verge
In 2022, cozy games went from niche to video game fixture
For as long as I had a GameCube, I don’t think I ever once beat a game. When my plane first landed on Isle Delfino in Super Mario: Sunshine in 2002, my main priority was finishing the tutorial. It was the one chore needing completion before I was free to wander around the plaza, pretending to buy fruit from island vendors. Similarly, my brother and I would spend countless hours in Kirby Air Ride but never raced one another. Like with dozens of other games, we’d argue over which virtual sky-rise belonged to our color Kirby before treating the game as if it were a life-sim, riding our racers around town, running imaginary errands, and acting out absurdly complex social dramas between our squishy, round characters.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly looks even more appealing in this colour
Samsung's colours for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra have leaked, and I've found a new favourite
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Game Divides Critics and Gamers
One of Xbox Game Pass' newest games is also one of its most popular to date. If you haven't seen the numbers, millions of Xbox Game Pass subscribers are playing -- and seemingly enjoying -- High on Life, the new game from Squanch Games and Justin Roiland, the creator of Rick and Morty. And this has been surprising for a few reasons. For one, previous games from Squanch Games and Justin Roiland haven't been as popular. Two, there wasn't a ton of pre-release hype for the game. And three, it's not very good according to game critics. On Metacritic, the Xbox version boasts a 65 and the PC version a 68. These are very lackluster scores. Yet, it's popular. Not only that, but the user reviews disagree.
The Verge
The real fantasy in Final Fantasy XIV is owning a damn house
Every week, I put 3 million of my hard-earned coins into an enterprise that I know will result in disappointment: the Eorzean housing lottery, where the odds have, so far, never been in my favor. Every week, I lose. I go collect my automatic refund, and then I have a little laugh at that well-known quote about the definition of insanity, which involves doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results. Nothing exemplifies this madness better than the ordeal of trying — and failing and trying again — to buy a house in Final Fantasy XIV, a game that leans into the comically opaque bureaucracy that surrounds modern home ownership while also serving as a sad, desperate scratch card.
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," "Atomic Heart," "Hogwarts Legacy," "Street Fighter 6" and "Spider-Man 2" are some of the most anticipated video games coming in the new year.
ComicBook
PlayStation Boss Reportedly Unconcerned Over Xbox Game Pass Subscriber Numbers
While Xbox Game Pass has become a major part of Microsoft's current strategy, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan apparently isn't concerned about the subscription service. According to sources for Insider Gaming, Ryan was quick to dismiss the strength of Game Pass during a Q&A with PlayStation employees. During that session, Ryan placed the number of Game Pass subscribers in the ballpark of 20 million, which he noted is less than the number of PlayStation 5 consoles that have been sold over the last two years.
ComicBook
New Version of Xbox Game Pass Could Be a Game Changer
A new, and cheaper tier of Xbox Game Pass may be coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users in the future. Right now, there are two tiers of Xbox Game Pass. There is the standard tier, which runs at $10 a month. And then there is the premium tier, dubbed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which runs at $15 a month. For an extra $5 a month, subscribers get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and a variety of "Perks" and limited-time offers. There's been talk about both of these versions increasing in price, and this may still happen, but a new survey suggests before this happens a cheaper, ad-filled version will release first.
The Verge
The year’s worst video game writing
When I think of bad video game dialogue, I’m reminded of this tweet: the thinly veiled exposition, the personality quirks as a stand-in for actual characterization, the stilted and strangely paced delivery. Basically, this is the way no person speaks or has ever spoken. And yet, in most video...
ComicBook
Highly Anticipated Nintendo Switch Game Stealth Released
A highly-anticipated and long-awaited Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game has been stealth released out of nowhere. Capping a week full of stealth releases, the most notable of them dropped today, courtesy of Sidebar Games. That's right, Sports Story is now available via Switch for $14.99 and 799 MB.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
Microsoft Just Threw Sony Under The Bus Over Activision Blizzard Lawsuit
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be purchasing Activision Blizzard and had the internet going wild. Sony, while playing it cool at the beginning, quickly felt the impact of the news as its stock immediately dipped down. The competitor hasn't taken legal action against Microsoft, but PlayStation has shown its concerns over the future of Activision Blizzard-owned games and argued that the merger would be unfair. Legal teams are investigating the problem worldwide, and now Microsoft is hitting back, arguing that Sony's exclusive content is not different from what it could do with Activision Blizzard.
The Verge
This new Game Boy-inspired 8-bit game console is the size of a matchbox
The Arduboy Mini is the latest Game Boy-inspired handheld game console from creator Kevin Bates, the man behind the original Arduino-based 8-bit Arduboy. Measuring in at around two quarters in length (as shown in Gizmodo’s early review), this tiny gaming handheld offers many of the same benefits as the larger Arduboy despite its compact size, such as an OLED display, hundreds of open-source games, and an exposed design that encourages users to explore hardware hacking and coding.
