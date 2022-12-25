MIAMI - Travel disruptions continued for passengers at South Florida's airports on Tuesday as flights were canceled nationwide due to the massive winter storm. However, South Florida's airports were spared the worst when it came to delays and cancelations. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 120 flights were delayed and 35 were canceled at Miami International Airport. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International there were 86 delayed flights and 88 cancelations. Nationwide, more than 2,940 flights within, into or out of the US had been canceled, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, while 2,422 flights had been delayed. Tuesday's cancellations follow a...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO