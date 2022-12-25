Read full article on original website
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
rtands.com
Brightline launches two new South Florida stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
Southwest Airlines South Florida Nightmare, More Than 100 Cancellations Tuesday
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 3:40 p.m. — Southwest has now canceled 85 flights into and out of Fort Lauderdale today, 32 into and out of Miami, and 12 into and out of PBI. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you’re holding a Southwest Airlines ticket […]
South Florida airports see more delays, cancelations, frustrated flyers
MIAMI - Travel disruptions continued for passengers at South Florida's airports on Tuesday as flights were canceled nationwide due to the massive winter storm. However, South Florida's airports were spared the worst when it came to delays and cancelations. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 120 flights were delayed and 35 were canceled at Miami International Airport. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International there were 86 delayed flights and 88 cancelations. Nationwide, more than 2,940 flights within, into or out of the US had been canceled, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, while 2,422 flights had been delayed. Tuesday's cancellations follow a...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to West Palm Beach?
Planning a family vacation can be incredibly stressful and expensive. Sometimes, cheap flights include stopping through multiple airports. We’ll take some of the stress and guesswork out of navigating airports and hotels by listing the nearest airports to West Palm Beach in Florida. The airport nearest to West Palm...
WSVN-TV
Experience French-Parisian picnic at Diner en Blanc West Palm Beach
(WSVN) - If you’re Instagram needs a little boost, checkout Diner en Blanc. It means dinner in white. The chic, must attend event, with tons of people partying in white is more than IG worthy. Ahh, oui, oui. What is life without some adventure?. Diner en Blanc West Palm...
'Christmas nightmare' starting to impact PBIA passengers' New Year's plans
Flight delays and cancellations continue to plague travelers across the country, and Palm Beach International Airport is no exception.
WSVN-TV
Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate Christmas drag show held in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced his office will investigate a Christmas drag show accused of being indecent for children. On Monday, the event was held at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts, as part of the national tour of “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
The Bite Eatery to Open in Pompano Beach
The upcoming food hall will feature 9 different culinary concepts and The Bite Bar
WPBF News 25
Cancellations, delays at Palm Beach International Airport after Christmas
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Winter weather across the country is leading to flight delays and cancelations at Palm Beach International Airport. Flight Aware reported at least 20 cancelations and 107 delays at PBI as of 2:45 p.m. on Monday. "Right now, it’s delayed almost an hour and a...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL
As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
getnews.info
HOA Compliant Roof Washing in Boca Raton: Blue Shield Stands Ready to Help keep Residents in Conformity of HOA Rules
“Power Washing Service Boca Raton, FL (Blue Shield Power Washing of Florida)”. Blue Shield Power Washing of Florida sees uptick in HOA compliance calls for roof washing in Boca Raton as HOA boards crack down on violators. Residents in South Florida are finding themselves on the receiving end of fines...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian killed by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the death of a person involving a Brightline train. The incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday. 7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow...
WSVN-TV
South Florida woman getting driving violations, fines from Washington state. She’s never been there.
(WSVN) - A South Florida woman is getting traffic violations from a state where she has never been too. With fines piling up, her frustration is mounting. Karen Hensel reports with tonight’s 7 Investigate. Marlene Joseph lives in Deerfield Beach and spends most of her time working at a...
Rabies Alert In Broward County, Feral Cat Tests Positive
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Rabies Alert was issued in Broward County Wednesday after a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health issued this advisory: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Broward County (DOH-Broward) issued a rabies […]
cw34.com
Fire at gun range in West Palm Beach
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire happened Tuesday afternoon at Shoot Straight in West Palm Beach. Around 12:15 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a commercial structure fire. Upon arrival, units found smoke in the building. According to a PIO with PBCFR, the building...
Warm up begins after brush with cold weather records in West Palm
While our neighbors to the north begin this week digging out of significant and deadly winter blizzard conditions, down here in South Florida the impact of unusually cold weather over the holiday weekend was mainly consigned to the record books. The best reckoning from the National Weather Service points to the freakishly...
Old School Square in Delray Beach reopening after closure
After months of turmoil and controversy, the city of Delray Beach is moving forward with reopening part of Old School Square.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Main Condominium Sale for West Palm Seaside, Florida, Closes for $12 Million
A waterfront condo in the migration hot spot of West Palm Beach, Florida, has sold for just over $12 million—among the city’s priciest apartment sales this year. The parent company of the Chicago-based Wanxiang America Real Estate was the seller of the 14th-floor residence at The Bristol, a 25-story condo tower, according to records with PropertyShark. The investment firm owns more than $1 billion in real estate across the US, according to its website, and was called “the quiet giant of Chicago real estate development” by Crain’s Chicago Business.
Shopping Spree at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens
The local lifestyle destination recently unveiled a fabulous foursome of new spots for shopping and dining The post Shopping Spree at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
New Glucose Monitoring Policy For Palm Beach County School Students
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is preparing to approve a new policy for students who are diabetic or have any other reason to monitor glucose during the day. The policy brings the school district into compliance with Florida […]
