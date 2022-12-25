4C greenhouse will nurture sustenance, knowledge in Dougherty County
ALBANY — Like the roots of a healthy plant, the foundation of the coming hydroponics greenhouse at the Commodore Conyers College & Career Academy (4C Academy) stretches deep into the earth.
At the moment, about the only evidence of the 5,800-square-foot greenhouse is the protruding portion of the foundation at the site behind the campus on Newton Road. But the prefabricated structure is completed and will soon arrive.
