Dougherty County, GA

4C greenhouse will nurture sustenance, knowledge in Dougherty County

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
 3 days ago
ALBANY — Like the roots of a healthy plant, the foundation of the coming hydroponics greenhouse at the Commodore Conyers College & Career Academy (4C Academy) stretches deep into the earth.

At the moment, about the only evidence of the 5,800-square-foot greenhouse is the protruding portion of the foundation at the site behind the campus on Newton Road. But the prefabricated structure is completed and will soon arrive.

