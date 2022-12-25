ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinckley Township, OH

Two fires mean a busy Christmas morning in Granger, Hinckley townships

By April Helms, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JcwgV_0juDRJh500

Two nearly simultaneous residential fires led to a hectic Christmas morning for the fire department crews in Granger and Hinckley townships.

Granger Assistant Fire Chief Shane Berger said his department was called to 1900 Ledge Road to a detached garage fire at 12:03 a.m. He said that the homeowners said there had been lit candles, which they believe started the fire. The homeowners tried to put out the fire themselves but were unable to do so.

"The fire was contained to the second floor," Berger said of the fire. "It was a detached garage, about 50 feet, 75 feet from the house, with a living space on the second floor."

While Granger Township firefighters were responding to that fire, along with several other area fire departments, another call came in, this time at 92 Boston Road in Hinckley Township , at 12:12 a.m.

"[Jestin] Grossenbaugh, Hinckley's fire chief, was en route to our fire, along with me," Berger said. "He had to turn right around to get to his fire."

Fatality reported: 1 dead after explosion destroys house, damages other surrounding homes in Portage Lakes

Energy saving tips in the cold weather: FirstEnergy asks customers to conserve electricity due to freezing weather temperatures

Berger said that several communities in the area had mutual aid agreements. Responding fire departments to the Granger Township fire included Richfield, Bath, Fairlawn, Copley, Hinckley and Sharon Township.

Grossenbaugh said the fire on Boston Road was still under investigation but thinks it may have started due to a crack in the chimney.

"That allowed the fire to get into the wall and travel through the walls to the attic," Grossenbaugh said. "The fire was contained to the one room and part of the attic of an addition on the house."

However, thousands of dollars in damage was sustained to the home, Grossenbaugh added.

Berger said that several things hampered the firefighting efforts at the Ledge Road fire, including the frigid temperatures.

"We had to have ODOT come out to throw some salt down because it was like a sheet of ice," Berger said.

Support local journalism: 6 reasons why you should subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Two fires mean a busy Christmas morning in Granger, Hinckley townships

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Michigan woman dies of cold exposure after being found in assisted living facility parking lot

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 82-year-old woman has died from cold exposure after a snow plow driver discovered her outside of an assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said.The woman was found at about 7:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Vista Springs Timber Ridge Village assisted living community located at 16260 Park Lake Road.Police say a snow plow driver was clearing the parking lot and saw the resident curled up in the snow at the north end of the parking lot. The woman was carried inside, and staff, police and fire treated her for extreme cold exposure.According to police, she was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where she died.The Bath Township Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the incident. 
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
fcnews.org

Ohio Turnpike announces winners of Name-a-Snowplow contest

BEREA — The Ohio Turnpike has announced the eight winners of its second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest. Each winner will receive a $100 cash gift card. Here’s the list of the winning snowplow truck names, the winners’ name and hometown, and the maintenance building locations (from west to east) where the snowplow trucks will be stationed:
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Cause of death ruled for missing Ohio student

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The death of a Princeton University student from Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. The Mercer County prosecutor’s office announced the ruling Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie following completion of an autopsy by the […]
PRINCETON, NJ
Cleveland.com

Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF

Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
radionwtn.com

Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous

Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
10TV

AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?

SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Farmers And Deer Hunters Encouraged By ODNR TO Feed The Hungry In Ohio

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has contributed $25,000 in a grant to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry (FHFH) to support local food banks with donated venison. The organization will use the funding to pay for white-tailed deer harvested by hunters to be processed and distributed to charitable organizations in Ohio. Additional funding will be secured by the organization with a goal to match or exceed the amount provided by the grant. Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry, assisted by the Division of Wildlife’s grant, covers the processing cost for deer donated by hunters for the program. FHFH expects to pay the processing cost for 350 deer with this grant alone, each of which yields approximately 50 pounds of venison and 200 meals.
OHIO STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy