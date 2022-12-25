Suns Gameday: Will Phoenix Gift Fans With Win Over Nuggets?

The Phoenix Suns play the last of a loaded Christmas Day slate against the Denver Nuggets.

The Phoenix Suns were unable to slay one Western Conference giant. Tonight provides another opportunity to do just that.

The Denver Nuggets host Phoenix in what will be the final of a long slate of Christmas Day games in the league, and fans (who will still be awake) will be treated to two of the best in the NBA going at it.

Devin Booker, who has missed the last three games with a groin injury, is questionable as of now. Cam Payne remains out with a right foot strain, too.

For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray (left foot) is probable while Jeff Green (left finger) is out.

Denver has won their last six-of-seven and ride a three-game winning streak into Sunday night. They're tied with Memphis for the top record in the West and shoot 50.6% from the floor, second best in the league.

The Nuggets are led by Nikoa Jokic, the back-to-back NBA MVP who is currently averaging 24.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists per night.

Suns coach Monty Williams hopes they don't feel like prey like in recent games.

"Whether it is Boston, Memphis, these teams that are big and physical and want to put their hands on us, we don’t have the pre-game edge that we’ve had around here. We got to get back to chasing something and right now I feel like the prey and I don’t like that feeling," he said after the game on Friday.

"I just told our guys the same thing, we got to get our edge back. Right from the jump, they just put their hands on us and their mentality was, we may lose the game but we’re not going to lose the fight and they won both tonight.”

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Nuggets a 62.6% chance to win the game.

