MHS Choir perform holiday favorites during the 2022 Mele Kalikimaka Winter Gala

The Malibu Middle and High School Choir students performed never before heard solos and duets for the “A Mele Kalikimaka Winter Gala,” on Sunday, Dec. 4. The evening, all organized by students, brought to life new, exclusive and classic favorites music including, “Christmas on the Beach in Malibu.”

Choir Cabinet President Reyn Smith and Choir Cabinet VP Sophie Regan said the individualistic concert provided an opportunity to hear rare and unique songs.

“They have worked really hard to do all of this themselves because they want to raise the money for their beloved choir program,” Choral Director Dr. Krysta Sorensen said in an email to The Malibu Times.

The winter gala featured delicious catered gourmet charcuterie tables, along with seasonal beverages and a cash wine bar. There was also dessert platters on hand courtesy of Melissa Smith of Malibu’s SweetBu and Elfie Astier from Hotcakes Bakes, who graciously donated the sweets.

The event included donated raffle baskets to raise funds for their choir program from local organizations, including a one-night stay at the Hotel June, two tickets for Laila Biali on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. in the Smothers Theatre, two tickets to an upcoming LA Philharmonic Performance, a gift certificate from V’s Restaurant and Bar, a gift certificate from The Malibu Brewing Company and more.

Smith and Regan were the host and hostess of the evening.

“We loved hosting this festive holiday event for the Malibu community. We kicked the holidays off right with family, friends, and carols galore! Thank you to everyone who came to support our choir,” Smith and Regan said in an email to The Malibu Times . “It is a fundraiser for our upcoming Aloha Choir competition. We have also started a GoFundMe if you would like to donate and help us reach our financial goals. We want everyone who wants to sing at the Aloha choir competition to be able to attend. Mahalo!”

Link to GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/f6b9b14e

