Packers-Dolphins Live Stream: Time, Channel, Where To Stream The Dolphins-Packers Game Live

Live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the Miami Dolphins host the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day!

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Dolphins. Miami has dropped three straight (losing to the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Buffalo Bills) to fall to 8-6 on the season. With three games to go in the regular season (Packers, New England Patriots, and New York Jets), Tua Tagovailoa and company need to get back to their winning ways if they hope to make the playoffs.

Can the Fins snap their streak, or will the Packers win on the road? Time will tell. Here’s how to watch today’s Packers-Dolphins game online.

PACKERS VS DOLPHINS: START TIME, CHANNEL INFO:

Today’s game (December 25) is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

DOLPHINS VS PACKERS LIVE STREAM:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch today’s game live on FOX, FOX Sports.com, or the FOX Sports app.

WHERE TO WATCH THE PACKERS-DOLPHINS GAME LIVE:

You can also watch the Dolphins-Packers game live with an active subscription to fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. FuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

Depending on your location, you may also be able to stream the game on NFL+. Available for $4.99/month or $29.99/year, NFL+ offers live local and primetime regular season and postseason games for you to watch on your phone or tablet. The streaming service also provides a premium tier ($9.99/month or $79.99/year) and a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

DOLPHINS-PACKERS HULU STREAMING INFO:

While you can’t stream this afternoon’s game with a traditional Hulu account, you can watch live via Hulu + Live TV’s FOX live stream. Available for $69.99/month (which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu), the service no longer offers a free trial.