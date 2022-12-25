ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How that explosive ‘Blood Origin’ ending and post-credits scene sets up ‘The Witcher’ season 3

By Jonathan Wright
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ is already Netflix’s worst-rated original series of all-time

It goes without saying that The Witcher fandom has been in a state of rebellion ever since it was first announced that Henry Cavill would be dropping out of the main series following the end of season 3, with Liam Hemsworth drafted in to pick up Geralt of Rivia’s swords from then on out. Prequel Blood Origin faced a tough task to win over the doubters, then, and it’s already failed spectacularly a mere 24 hours after premiering.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Witcher’ showrunner teases the return of the Wild Hunt in season 3

In The Witcher lore, one of the more recognizable events for both casual and diehard fans of the series is the legendary “Wild Hunt” storyline. It was, after all, the prevailing subject of the popular Witcher game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Now showrunner Lauren Hissrich has provided a sense of how it plays into the latest season of the show.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ infuriates the fandom even more, but the showrunner wants you to look toward season 3

As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
wegotthiscovered.com

Odds are you’ve already forgotten about Netflix’s most popular movie from 2022

It’s been a busy year for Netflix, full of television shows, movies, and layoffs. But chances are that you might have forgotten about the movie that managed to top the 2022 Netflix charts. No, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has not managed to break records after less than a week, instead it was July’s hit The Gray Man.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘National Treasure’ alum admits he was skeptical about spin-off series’ potential

Warning: This article contains spoilers for National Treasure: Edge of History. While Disney has yet to make a third film in the National Treasure series, they have continued the franchise with the National Treasure: Edge of History spinoff. It is out now, connects to the films, and, one non-Nic Cage star admits he had doubts about it.
wegotthiscovered.com

Everyone agrees exactly when an inconsistent sci-fi series that specializes in surprise sequels fell apart

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, one that leads us to the conclusion that Cloverfield might just be one of the most important and influential films of the 21st Century. The opening installment of what would soon become a surprise franchise marked Matt Reeves’ first feature in a dozen years, Drew Goddard’s first credited screenplay, and Bad Robot’s second-ever feature (and first in almost a decade). That’s an impressive legacy, but it wasn’t long before the wheels came off.
wegotthiscovered.com

Will there be a season 4 of ‘His Dark Materials?’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for His Dark Materials seasons one to three. With this week’s bumper two-episode finale, the third season of His Dark Materials, starring Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, Ruth Wilson, Will Keen and James McAvoy, came to a thrilling conclusion. But it’s left all fans asking, will there be more of Lyra’s adventures?
wegotthiscovered.com

Fresh from hitting a billion, James Cameron admits he thought his sequel would be ‘Avatar: Dead in the Water’

As the ancient proverb states; James Cameron doesn’t do what James Cameron does for James Cameron. James Cameron does what James Cameron does, because James Cameron is James Cameron. However, that doesn’t mean the supremely confident filmmaker wasn’t a tad trepidatious in the buildup to Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release earlier this month.
wegotthiscovered.com

Mark Hamill shows just how stupid Twitter has become

In his career, Mark Hamill has battled evil in his role as Luke Skywalker from Star Wars, as well as fighting the forces of good in his role as The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. But now he’s taking on his toughest fight yet, battling a foe who is so chaotic as to defy easy categorization: Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter.
wegotthiscovered.com

An experimental psychological thriller with an A-list ensemble gets prescribed a spot on the Netflix Top 10

Steven Soderbergh makes so many movies in so many different genres that it sometimes becomes hard to keep track if you’re not a completionist when it comes to the multi-talented filmmaker’s work. As a result, the Academy Award winner has knocked out several excellent features that quickly faded from memory through no fault of their own, with Side Effects among that number.
wegotthiscovered.com

Will Kit Harington’s Black Knight appear in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’?

One of the best parts about the conclusion of the Infinity Saga and the beginning of the Multiverse Saga is that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been able to bring a host of new superheroes, villains, and storylines into the fold. After Thanos was put in the ground and the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy