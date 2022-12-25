How that explosive ‘Blood Origin’ ending and post-credits scene sets up ‘The Witcher’ season 3

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ is already Netflix’s worst-rated original series of all-time
It goes without saying that The Witcher fandom has been in a state of rebellion ever since it was first announced that Henry Cavill would be dropping out of the main series following the end of season 3, with Liam Hemsworth drafted in to pick up Geralt of Rivia’s swords from then on out. Prequel Blood Origin faced a tough task to win over the doubters, then, and it’s already failed spectacularly a mere 24 hours after premiering.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ proving so detestable the bot conspiracy is already underway
As recently as early October, Netflix subscribers and connoisseurs of the Continent alike were excited about the prospect of The Witcher: Blood Origin continuing the expansion of what the streaming service has designated as its marquee fantasy franchise. It would be the understatement of the year to say that isn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
Criticisms of Netflix’s ‘Witcher’ universe ignoring canon has only intensified with ‘Blood Origin’
If you thought the second season of The Witcher took certain liberties with the source material, just wait until you see the recent 4-episode spinoff show, Blood Origin, which basically changes everything you knew about the history of the Continent and the creation of the Witchers. In fairness, Andrzej Sapkowski...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ showrunner teases the return of the Wild Hunt in season 3
In The Witcher lore, one of the more recognizable events for both casual and diehard fans of the series is the legendary “Wild Hunt” storyline. It was, after all, the prevailing subject of the popular Witcher game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Now showrunner Lauren Hissrich has provided a sense of how it plays into the latest season of the show.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ infuriates the fandom even more, but the showrunner wants you to look toward season 3
As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
wegotthiscovered.com
Margot Robbie adds ‘box office poison’ to her resume after 4 cataclysmic bombs in 2 years
There are very few names in Hollywood that are guaranteed to bring in a crowd based on their name alone, and it’s beginning to look as though Margot Robbie will never be one of them, with the two-time Academy Award nominee racking up a quartet of disastrous box office bombs since the beginning of 2020 alone.
wegotthiscovered.com
An intergalactic flop shunned by critics and crowds the first time around holds up as an undisputed cult favorite
If you were to design a guaranteed sci-fi cult classic from the ground up, then there’s a distinct possibility it would look a lot like Tim Burton’s widely-adored Mars Attacks!, for better or worse. Given the enduring popularity of the bonkers intergalactic invasion epic, you’d be forgiven for...
wegotthiscovered.com
Odds are you’ve already forgotten about Netflix’s most popular movie from 2022
It’s been a busy year for Netflix, full of television shows, movies, and layoffs. But chances are that you might have forgotten about the movie that managed to top the 2022 Netflix charts. No, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has not managed to break records after less than a week, instead it was July’s hit The Gray Man.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘National Treasure’ alum admits he was skeptical about spin-off series’ potential
Warning: This article contains spoilers for National Treasure: Edge of History. While Disney has yet to make a third film in the National Treasure series, they have continued the franchise with the National Treasure: Edge of History spinoff. It is out now, connects to the films, and, one non-Nic Cage star admits he had doubts about it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Everyone agrees exactly when an inconsistent sci-fi series that specializes in surprise sequels fell apart
Hindsight is a wonderful thing, one that leads us to the conclusion that Cloverfield might just be one of the most important and influential films of the 21st Century. The opening installment of what would soon become a surprise franchise marked Matt Reeves’ first feature in a dozen years, Drew Goddard’s first credited screenplay, and Bad Robot’s second-ever feature (and first in almost a decade). That’s an impressive legacy, but it wasn’t long before the wheels came off.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will there be a season 4 of ‘His Dark Materials?’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for His Dark Materials seasons one to three. With this week’s bumper two-episode finale, the third season of His Dark Materials, starring Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, Ruth Wilson, Will Keen and James McAvoy, came to a thrilling conclusion. But it’s left all fans asking, will there be more of Lyra’s adventures?
wegotthiscovered.com
Fresh from hitting a billion, James Cameron admits he thought his sequel would be ‘Avatar: Dead in the Water’
As the ancient proverb states; James Cameron doesn’t do what James Cameron does for James Cameron. James Cameron does what James Cameron does, because James Cameron is James Cameron. However, that doesn’t mean the supremely confident filmmaker wasn’t a tad trepidatious in the buildup to Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release earlier this month.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill shows just how stupid Twitter has become
In his career, Mark Hamill has battled evil in his role as Luke Skywalker from Star Wars, as well as fighting the forces of good in his role as The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. But now he’s taking on his toughest fight yet, battling a foe who is so chaotic as to defy easy categorization: Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ star’s disinterest in jumping to the MCU puts them firmly in the minority
With the Multiverse Saga preparing to ignite when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to theaters in a matter of weeks, fans will be crossing their fingers tighter than ever before in the hopes Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is finally embraced as official Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. It was for a...
wegotthiscovered.com
An experimental psychological thriller with an A-list ensemble gets prescribed a spot on the Netflix Top 10
Steven Soderbergh makes so many movies in so many different genres that it sometimes becomes hard to keep track if you’re not a completionist when it comes to the multi-talented filmmaker’s work. As a result, the Academy Award winner has knocked out several excellent features that quickly faded from memory through no fault of their own, with Side Effects among that number.
wegotthiscovered.com
An irredeemably awful comic book adaptation bares its fangs to go for the jugular on streaming
Paul Bettany is without a doubt a hugely talented actor, and a mainstay of the world’s biggest franchise since the very beginning, but director Scott Stewart’s repeated attempts to transform the mild-mannered Englishman into a badass action hero hardly went according to plan, with Priest arguably the worst offender.
wegotthiscovered.com
The second sequel to the failed remake of a cult classic squeezes every last drop of gas from its streaming tank
When David Carradine and a fresh-faced Sylvester Stallone first engaged in a dystopian vehicular battle way back in 1975, nobody could have had any inkling that the Death Race franchise would still be going strong almost half a century later. The original retains cult classic status, something that it’s never...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s vague response sparks widespread panic for the future of a fan favorite DC series
James Gunn has promised that the new (and hopefully improved) DCU will offer a greater sense of continuity and connection across film, television, live-action, and animation, reigning in many of the splinter franchises and pocket universes to have sprung up during the unwieldy days of the old regime. As exciting...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans point out a ‘Werewolf by Night’ favorite has been around the cosmic block and then some
In October, Marvel treated audiences to a special look at the supernatural side of their film universe with Werewolf by Night. The piece on Disney Plus also features the Man-Thing, who has technically been in the MCU for five years. A Reddit thread is reminding users Dr. Theodore “Ted” Sallis...
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Kit Harington’s Black Knight appear in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’?
One of the best parts about the conclusion of the Infinity Saga and the beginning of the Multiverse Saga is that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been able to bring a host of new superheroes, villains, and storylines into the fold. After Thanos was put in the ground and the...
Comments / 0