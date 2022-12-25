Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
BBC
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Reds make winning start to Premier League top-four bid
Liverpool made a winning return to Premier League action as they restarted their bid to force their way into the top four with an entertaining victory over Aston Villa. Goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and teenager Stefan Bajcetic ensured the Reds recorded a third successive league win for the first time this season and reduced the gap to the Champions League places to five points.
Tim Ream Becomes 25th USA Player To Score In England's Premier League
A total of 182 EPL goals have now been scored by Americans. Remarkably, exactly half of those goals have been scored by Americans playing for Fulham.
Manchester United unlikely to sign striker permanently in January window
Manchester United are more likely to sign a striker on loan rather than a permanent deal in the January window, with the focus on the summer market, as is the club’s usual policy. The news comes after Liverpool reached an agreement with PSV to sign Cody Gakpo for an...
BBC
Southampton 1-3 Brighton: Roberto de Zerbi hails 'fantastic' Seagulls
Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi salutes his side after they "played a fantastic game" in their 3-1 win at Southampton. MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion. Watch all of Boxing Day's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 22:50 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.
Tottenham's Run Of Conceding First Extended To Six EPL Games After Brentford's Vitaly Janelt Beats Fraser Forster On Keeper's League Debut
Janelt's goal came after Fraser Forster, making his league debut for Spurs, had been unable to hold onto a deflected shot from Bryan Mbeumo.
Yardbarker
Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool
After the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Monday, the shock news broke that Liverpool had agreed a deal with PSV for the signing of Cody Gakpo. The Reds were back to something like their best on Boxing Day, picking up the three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, but just hours later news about the move for Gakpo broke.
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing, Cody Gakpo Liverpool MEDICAL, Real Madrid step up Bellingham chase
CHELSEA have CONFIRMED the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from Norway side FC Molde. The Blues said in a statement: "The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on 1 January 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club!"
Aston Villa v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News
We can bring you the latest team news and confirmed lineups as Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.
Yardbarker
Manchester United contact forward’s agent to rival Tottenham for potential transfer
Manchester United and Tottenham could reportedly both be set to battle it out for the transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier. According to a report from French outlet Media Foot, both Man Utd and Spurs have recently been in contact with Terrier’s agent to sound out the possibility of a deal.
Watch Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool Highlights: Salah, Van Dijk & Bajcetic Goals Earn Reds Three Points
Liverpool picked up a vital three points at Villa Park against Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday evening.
Aston Villa v Liverpool: Rumoured Team Picked By Jurgen Klopp
The rumoured Liverpool lineup for their Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Monday has appeared online.
Watch: Marcus Rashford Goal Gives Manchester United Lead v Nottingham Forest
Marcus Rashford has given Manchester United the lead against Nottingham Forest. Watch the goal here.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Leeds v Manchester City
For the first set of festive fixtures, from 26 to 28 December, Chris Sutton is up against singer and West Ham fan Chesney Hawkes. Manchester City put out a strong team against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and they looked like they meant business in their first game back.
BBC
Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Erik Ten Hag wants more goals
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag believes his team are capable of increasing the number of goals they score in games, having seen them beat Nottingham Forest 3-0. MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest. Watch all of the Premier League highlights over Christmas on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK...
Yardbarker
Jorginho is leaving Chelsea but he will not be signing for Juventus
Juventus has an interest in Jorginho and they hope to land him in the summer when he could leave Chelsea as a free agent. The Brazilian-Italian will be a free agent at the end of this season and several clubs want to add him to their squad. Juve is hopeful...
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Leicester - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester
BBC
Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth: Gary O'Neil says Cherries showed 'incredible belief'
Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil was impressed with his team's "belief" at Stamford Bridge, and says they were unlucky not to score against Chelsea as they were beaten 2-0. Watch all of the Premier League highlights over Christmas on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Bristol City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker
Manchester United target Cody Gakpo signs for Liverpool
Manchester United’s transfer target Cody Gakpo has reached an agreement to join Liverpool tonight. After being linked with the forward for several months, United did not make a bid for Gakpo. Liverpool then began negotiations in order to beat both United and Chelsea to the signing, offering a fee...
