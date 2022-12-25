ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez

As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
BBC

Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Reds make winning start to Premier League top-four bid

Liverpool made a winning return to Premier League action as they restarted their bid to force their way into the top four with an entertaining victory over Aston Villa. Goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and teenager Stefan Bajcetic ensured the Reds recorded a third successive league win for the first time this season and reduced the gap to the Champions League places to five points.
BBC

Southampton 1-3 Brighton: Roberto de Zerbi hails 'fantastic' Seagulls

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi salutes his side after they "played a fantastic game" in their 3-1 win at Southampton. MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion. Watch all of Boxing Day's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 22:50 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.
Yardbarker

BBC

Sutton's predictions: Leeds v Manchester City

For the first set of festive fixtures, from 26 to 28 December, Chris Sutton is up against singer and West Ham fan Chesney Hawkes. Manchester City put out a strong team against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and they looked like they meant business in their first game back.
BBC

Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Erik Ten Hag wants more goals

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag believes his team are capable of increasing the number of goals they score in games, having seen them beat Nottingham Forest 3-0. MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest. Watch all of the Premier League highlights over Christmas on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK...
Yardbarker

Jorginho is leaving Chelsea but he will not be signing for Juventus

Juventus has an interest in Jorginho and they hope to land him in the summer when he could leave Chelsea as a free agent. The Brazilian-Italian will be a free agent at the end of this season and several clubs want to add him to their squad. Juve is hopeful...
The Independent

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker

