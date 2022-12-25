ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 4-star WR Alex Taylor reveals top 10 schools

By Drew Schott
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26nAT6_0juDPV6z00

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor announced his top 10 schools. They are Auburn, East Carolina, Missouri, Clemson, West Virginia, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Penn State, NC State and Virginia Tech.

Taylor is the No. 310 overall prospect and No. 48 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 7 player in North Carolina.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Wolfpack are leading for his commitment at 42.5%. He has visited NC State seven times, most recently on Nov. 5.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

“Every time I go up there, I have a good time, always talking to (head coach Dave Doeren) and (wide receivers) coach (Joker) Phillips,” Taylor told Ethan McDowell of The Wolfpacker on Sept. 8. “They definitely make me feel like I’m wanted.”

A 6-foot-3, 175-pound wideout, Taylor has an On3 NIL Valuation of $16.8K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

