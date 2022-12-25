ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Everything you need to know to bet player props in Ohio

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Player props can instantly make any game you’re betting on more exciting, giving you action on almost every play of the...
OHIO STATE
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland Cavaliers, as Brooklyn Nets win 125-117

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kyrie Irving silenced the crowd. With his All-Star teammate Kevin Durant on the bench because of six fouls, Irving helped stymie the Cleveland Cavaliers’ valiant fourth-quarter comeback attempt, leading the Nets to a 125-117 win over his old team. Brooklyn has won nine games in a row -- and is just the second Eastern Conference opponent to win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this season. The Cavs have lost two straight on the heels of a previous five-game win streak.
CLEVELAND, OH
Are the Guardians done making offseason moves? (Podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians announced a pair of coaching staff moves prior to the holiday weekend, and added two minor league depth pitchers with invites to major league camp. Does this mean the club is finished making offseason moves?. Not necessarily. Cleveland could still pursue an extra bat...
CLEVELAND, OH
Carson Wentz to start Sunday for the Commanders vs. the Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback Sunday vs. the Browns in their Week 17 matchup, the team announced Wednesday. Wentz started the Commanders’ first seven games of the season, recording two wins. Could the final two Browns games change Kevin Stefanski’s status? Hey,...
CLEVELAND, OH
