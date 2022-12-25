Read full article on original website
Related
Caesars Ohio promo code: How to secure maximum bonus value before launch
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As Ohioans prepare for an exciting 2023, our Caesars Ohio promo code CLETIX here gives them two unique bonuses ahead of...
Caesars promo code delivers $1,250 bet insurance, $100 Ohio sign-up bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest Caesars promo code offer is giving away a trio of bonuses to new users in most states. However, players...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: 4 days remain to score pre-launch offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s now less than a week left to use CLETIX for the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo offer that provides a separate...
Bet365 Ohio promo code: launch arrives this weekend, secure sign up offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s less than a week left to use the Bet365 Ohio promo code offer. Pre-register here to activate the instant bonus,...
Everything you need to know to bet player props in Ohio
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Player props can instantly make any game you’re betting on more exciting, giving you action on almost every play of the...
FanDuel Ohio: count down to sports betting kickoff with $100 this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. FanDuel Ohio is prepping to launch by offering up early bonuses and NBA League Pass subscriptions, delivering a strong option for...
The fallout from Myles Garrett’s benching, Deshaun Watson’s progress and what went wrong vs. the Saints: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns benched Myles Garrett and fined him following an issue with him properly communicating with the team while sick last week. Garrett sat out the first series of the Browns’ loss to New Orleans. What’s the fallout, if any, from the benching?. Mary Kay...
Assessing the Cavaliers as 2022 ends: Chris Fedor, Sam Amico on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Chris Fedor of cleveland.com and Sam Amico of...
Georgia-Ohio State and Michigan-TCU concerns, confidence and expert analysis: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Two episodes of The College Football Survivor Show broke down the College Football Playoff semifinals set for New Year’s Eve between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State, and No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. On the latest episode available to all listeners,...
The 20 best players in the College Football Playoff: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show for Apple Podcast subscribers, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah analyze the four teams in the College Football Playoff by drafting the 20 best players from those teams. There isn’t an obvious No. 1 choice, so the selection...
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland Cavaliers, as Brooklyn Nets win 125-117
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kyrie Irving silenced the crowd. With his All-Star teammate Kevin Durant on the bench because of six fouls, Irving helped stymie the Cleveland Cavaliers’ valiant fourth-quarter comeback attempt, leading the Nets to a 125-117 win over his old team. Brooklyn has won nine games in a row -- and is just the second Eastern Conference opponent to win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this season. The Cavs have lost two straight on the heels of a previous five-game win streak.
Are the Guardians done making offseason moves? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians announced a pair of coaching staff moves prior to the holiday weekend, and added two minor league depth pitchers with invites to major league camp. Does this mean the club is finished making offseason moves?. Not necessarily. Cleveland could still pursue an extra bat...
Browns rookie David Bell laments tipped ball that led to Deshaun Watson INT in Saints loss: ‘I take full responsibility’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When the ball has headed David Bell’s way this season, he’s been pretty consistent for the Browns. He had dropped only one pass this season entering Saturday’s game against New Orleans. His reliable hands are maybe the aspect of his game that the rookie takes the most pride in.
Former Cleveland pitcher Corey Kluber agrees to 1-year deal with Red Sox: Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A former Cleveland star is on the move to Boston. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Wednesday that Corey Kluber agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox with a club option for the 2024 season.
Ricky Rubio getting closer to season debut after practicing with Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers injured point guard Ricky Rubio won’t play on the team’s upcoming two-game road trip against Indiana and Chicago, but his return is on the horizon. Still recovering from a torn left ACL that has sidelined him for nearly a year, Rubio practiced Tuesday...
David Njoku: ‘We have no one to blame but ourselves’; still plan to ‘give the Commanders hell’
BEREA, Ohio — Tight end David Njoku looks around the Browns’ talent-loaded locker room and can’t believe they’re 6-9, eliminated from the playoffs, and playing for pride Sunday against the Commanders. “It’s tough because you have that thought in the back of your head like ‘Damn,...
Carson Wentz to start Sunday for the Commanders vs. the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback Sunday vs. the Browns in their Week 17 matchup, the team announced Wednesday. Wentz started the Commanders’ first seven games of the season, recording two wins. Could the final two Browns games change Kevin Stefanski’s status? Hey,...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on injury updates, the current win streak and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have just two games left in the regular season, and with a current seven-game winning streak, they’re one of the teams best positioned for a playoff run. How are they handling that pressure, and building excitement? Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and...
On facing Carson Wentz, Jadeveon Clowney practicing and Greg Newsome II’s role: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will face Carson Wentz on Sunday when they hit the road to face the Washington Commanders. Washington is still hanging on to faint playoff hopes while the Browns were elminated following Saturday’s loss to the Saints. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe...
How Bengals kicker Evan McPherson can avoid future struggles in cold weather
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It wasn’t the coldest game Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons has coached in, but it was close. The temperature at kickoff in New England on Saturday was 17 degrees with winds up to 12 mph. Simmons, who is the longest-tenured member of the staff,...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0