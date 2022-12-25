Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Deadline nears for no monthly rent for qualifying Bronx residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC
Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
Community angry over big rig Harlem truck stop
Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot. Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot. Good Riddance Day held in Times Square. Wednesday was Good Riddance Day in Times...
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway rider
On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."
The MTA’s Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign Misses the Mark
Allan Rosen is a former director of MTA NYCT Bus Planning. The recently released Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign will hurt more than it will help. The draft redesign is not as comprehensive as it needs to be. There are erroneous assumptions, and the report does not follow through with the stated strategies.
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
A plan to stop fare hikes: ‘Fix the MTA’
It wasn’t that long ago that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority pled to federal, state, and city officials it needed to prevent falling off a financial cliff. If the agency’s plan to get more funds was rejected, fares would have to increase to $3. Instead, last Wednesday, lawmakers claimed that there is another way to fix the MTA.
NYPD officers rescue unconscious man from subway tracks in Manhattan
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — NYPD officers jumped into action on Christmas when an unconscious man was found on subway tracks in Manhattan. The man, 40, fell from the platform at the Second Avenue F train station onto the tracks around 2 p.m., police said. Officials do not know what caused the man to fall, […]
Men killed in Queens, Bronx shootings hours after grandmother fatally shot in Manhattan
Two men were fatally shot in Queens and the Bronx on Monday night, hours after a 64-year-old grandmother was gunned down in broad daylight by a stray bullet in Upper Manhattan, police said.
NYC mom allegedly mowed down by husband hosted domestic violence podcast
The Queens mom left clinging to life after her estranged husband allegedly mowed her down with an SUV — and then stabbed her — Tuesday runs a life coaching business aimed at helping victims of domestic abuse, The Post has learned. Sophia Giraldo, 41, describes herself as “a survivor of Betrayal-Trauma & Abuse,” and hosts a podcast called “Unfiltered and Free,” in which she shared her struggles with her “toxic” marriage just days before the caught-on-video attack outside her Flushing home. “I’ve just been thinking about my expectation and how as a result of trauma I tend to expect the negative,” Giraldo,...
NYPD seeks gunman in connection with Christmas day shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are now asking the public to assist them with the identification of a gunman who shot a 24-year-old man in Queens on Christmas day. The suspect was engaged in a verbal dispute with the victim at around 1:35 pm inside 106-59 Brewer Boulevard in Queens. At one point the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim in the groin. They fled the scene immediately afterward. At this time, no arrests have been made and the victim’s condition is unknown. The post NYPD seeks gunman in connection with Christmas day shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 72nd Precinct are trying to identify a Christmas Grinch who robbed two people in Brooklyn on Christmas morning. The robbery took place on the R train platform at the 25th Street subway station in Brooklyn at around 9:35 am. Detectives investigating the robbery said the suspect motioned that he had a gun under his jacket, but never physically displayed the gun. He robbed the two people of their property before fleeing the scene. The post Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
4 men shot, 1 fatally, in the Bronx; police searching for gunman
One person was killed, and several others were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Wednesday.
No arrests made in deadly, stray-bullet shooting of Manhattan grandma
Valeria Ortega was an innocent bystander when she was shot near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officials said. Ortega was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. No arrests made in deadly, stray-bullet shooting …. Valeria Ortega was an innocent bystander when she...
Missing Brooklyn woman
The Nassau County Police Department has opened an active missing vulnerable adult case for Samantha Denise Primus, of Brooklyn, who was last seen leaving her sister's home in Elmont, Long Island, early Friday morning. Primus, who has a developmental disability and autism, doesn't speak.
Norwood: 76-Year-Old Man Dies in Residential Fire
A 76-year-old man has died following a fatal, residential fire in the Norwood section of The Bronx, police said. According to the NYPD, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at approximately 10.22 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a residential fire inside 3540 Rochambeau Avenue, in Apartment #2G. “Upon arrival...
Woman, 54, killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- A fire claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman in Brooklyn.The flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. The woman was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, but could not be saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Man, woman killed minutes apart in overnight fires in Brooklyn, the Bronx
The first fire broke out around 10 p.m. at 256 Rochester Ave. in Crown Heights. The FDNY responded to a 911 call about the fire at 10:09 p.m. and rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze.
Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC
NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
Woman slashed in the face during fight with alleged drug dealers in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was slashed in the face while allegedly selling drugs in Manhattan early Tuesday, police said. The woman and her boyfriend were allegedly selling drugs from a table on West 37th Street, between Seventh and Eighth avenues, at around 1:15 a.m. when they got into a fight with another […]
