Look: NFL Star Cried Walking Off The Field Sunday
Sunday night featured a very close game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals had a 16-6 lead in the fourth quarter before they saw it evaporate into a 19-16 overtime loss. The loss dropped them to 4-11 as their season continued to get worse. After...
NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady On Sunday Night
Tom Brady and Buccaneers narrowly escaped State Farm Stadium with a win on Sunday night after falling down 16-6 to the injury-plagued Cardinals. Brady struggled to get much of anything going for much of the night. Looking frustrated, angry and at times flat-out old. The GOAT finished 32-of-48 for 281...
NFL World Reacts To Major Rob Gronkowski Update
Are we going to see Rob Gronkowski back on the field in 2023?. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the door is open for the All-Pro tight end to make his return to the football field. "The door is open" for Rob Gronkowski to unretire and...
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders
Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
saturdaytradition.com
Rob Gronkowski could reportedly unretire to team up with Tom Brady once again
Rob Gronkowski began his second retirement following the 2021 NFL season. Much like his first retirement, Gronkowski might not stay on the sidelines indefinitely. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, teams have reached out to Gronk about the possibility to unretire and make it back to the NFL. Though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had multiple conversations with the star tight end, he is not expected to return to the field before 2023.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Report: Tom Brady, Sean Payton Could Be Package Deal For Surprise Team
Tom Brady has not yet made a decision on the 2023 season. If he elects to play another season, he could potentially team up with Sean Payton. According to ProFootballTalk, there's "increasing chatter" in NFL circles that Brady and Payton will team up on the Saints. Mike Florio's source called...
Davante Adams drops strong take on Derek Carr leaving Raiders
It was announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders for the final two games of the year after getting benched. Carr is still technically a member of the team, but reports have stated that Las Vegas may try to trade him during the offseason. Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams shared his thoughts on the Derek Carr news, per Levi Edwards.
Tom Brady future predicted by old teammate
A New England Patriots legend is predicting Tom Brady will play for a new team in 2023. Legendary safety Rodney Harrison, who won two Super Bowls with Brady as part of the Patriots, thinks Brady will leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after this season. Harrison interviewed Brady as part of his NBC broadcasting responsibilities ahead Read more... The post Tom Brady future predicted by old teammate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyle Shanahan Says He Doesn't Know Who the Starting Quarterback Will Be Next Season
Probably not what Trey Lance wants to hear.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Tom Brady After Derek Carr News
The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season might have an impact on Tom Brady. Las Vegas is reportedly considering moving on from Carr this offseason, meaning the team will be looking for a new quarterback. Brady, who is set to be a free agent, spent a significant chunk of his career working under Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in New England.
Kyle Shanahan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers are on their third quarterback of the season, but still very much in the playoff hunt. More than that, the team has already clinched their division, despite starting a rookie quarterback for the final few games of the season. Former Iowa State standout Brock Purdy has executed the 49ers offense well without making many mistakes.
RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season, and according to sources, it’s not just because of his struggles this 2022 campaign. Apparently the Raiders are trying to preserve Carr’s health in order to make it easier to move him in a potential trade in the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN Analyst Names 2 Potential Landing Spots For Derek Carr
It appears the Las Vegas Raiders could be parting ways with longtime quarterback Derek Carr later this offseason. The Raiders benched their ninth-year signal caller on Wednesday, seemingly preparing for a breakup at the end of the 2022 regular season. So where could Carr be off to next?. ESPN NFL...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
1 NFL game likely to be given primetime slot in Week 18
The NFL will have one primetime game on Saturday night in Week 18, and an unlikely contest has emerged as a potential option. The post 1 NFL game likely to be given primetime slot in Week 18 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cardinals DE JJ Watt drops truth bomb on reason behind retirement decision
JJ Watt’s decision to retire at the end of the 2022 season shocked the whole NFL world. After all, he is only 33 years old and still playing some of the best football of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. However, there is a good reason why the star defensive end decided to call it a career now.
ESPN Insider Floats Potential Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
As we wind down the 2022 NFL season, many teams are already in the starting stages of prepping for the 2023 offseason. And one offseason move being floated would be a real blockbuster. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr...
