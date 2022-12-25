ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

10 years ago this week...

By The Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 3 days ago

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Alpine skiing — Even with two of its top skiers out of the lineup, the Stillwater boys alpine skiing team outdistances Minnetonka and Minneapolis Alpine to win the 22-team Wild Mountain Invitational. Jake Allison, Westin Anderson and Sam Skaret lead the way for the Ponies.

Girls hockey — Trailing 2-0 midway through the second period, Jane Vezina, Hannah Okerstrom and Dana Almquist score three unanswered goals to lift Stillwater to a 3-2 Suburban East Conference girls hockey victory over Cretin-Derham Hall Charles M. Schultz Highland Arena. Almquist’s game-winner comes with just 38 seconds remaining in the third period.

Nordic skiing — Sean Bjork, Paul Larson, Kellen Wessels and Luke Richie combine to win the boys classic division for the Stillwater boys and help lead the Ponies capture the Bill Simpson Trophy at the Holiday Relays at Troll Hollow. The Stillwater girls place third in the classic race and fourth in the freestyle division to contribute to the overall points title.

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater, MN
