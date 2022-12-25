One Purdue QB is going to be testing the transfer portal, the player announced Monday morning following Christmas. Brady Allen — a former 4-star QB and in-state prospect out of Fort Branch, Indiana — announced he would be entering the portal. Allen was the highest-ranked signee under Jeff Brohm for Purdue’s 2022 recruiting class but is heading to the portal following Brohm’s departure to Louisville and the hiring of Ryan Walters to lead the Boilermakers.

