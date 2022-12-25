Read full article on original website
Luke Fickell, newly-hired Wisconsin HC, reveals his belongings are still in Cincinnati
Luke Fickell has had a very busy month. Fickell was announced as the new head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers on November 27th. One month later, Fickell still has not moved his family and belongings to Madison. Speaking with the press ahead of the Badgers’ Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix,...
The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
Jacob Oden, 4-star prospect out of Michigan for 2024, drops top 5 list
Jacob Oden is one of the top prospects out of Michigan for the class of 2024. He’s trimmed down his list of potential destinations, and his top 5 list is predominantly headlined by B1G programs. Out of the conference, Oden kept in-state programs Michigan and Michigan State in the...
PJ Fleck updates Tanner Morgan's status for Pinstripe Bowl
PJ Fleck, Minnesota’s head coach, made the announcement that Tanner Morgan has been cleared to play in the Pinstripe Bowl against Syracuse. The Minnesota quarterback suffered an upper-body injury at the end of the first half against Nebraska. Athan Kaliakmanis has started for the remaining four weeks of the...
Luke Fickell recalls recruiting current Wisconsin assistant Mike Caputo while on staff at Ohio State
Luke Fickell, now the head coach at Wisconsin, is known for being one of the nice guys in college football. So, he appreciates it when the kindness is returned especially by a player. Fickell discussed when he recruited assistant coach Mike Caputo while he was at Ohio State. Fickell remembered...
Ohio State reveals honorary team captain for Peach Bowl against Georgia
Ohio State has revealed the honorary team captain for the Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia. The captain will be Mike Doss, who starred at defensive back for the Buckeyes from 1999-02. Doss was a 3-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and helped lead the Buckeyes to a BCS National Championship victory in 2002.
Kirby Smart addresses status for 2 key pieces of Georgia's offense ahead of Peach Bowl
Ahead of Ohio State’s game versus Georgia Saturday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart updated the media Monday on two of his best players Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon. McConkey is the top wide receiver option for the Bulldogs this season and finished second on the team with 675 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. McClendon was Georgia’s starting right tackle for much of the season.
Iowa football RB dons stylish zebra pants at Hawkeyes bowl practice
It’s safe to say Iowa running back LeShon Williams is excited for the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Hawkeyes face off against Kentucky on Dec. 31 looking for revenge from last year’s 20-17 Citrus Bowl loss. They hit the practice field in the Volunteer State for the first time Monday morning, with Williams sporting some… interesting pants.
Boo Carter, 4-star ATH out of Tennessee, includes 2 B1G programs in top 5 list
Boo Carter is a key prospect out of Tennessee for the class of 2024. On Tuesday, he made cuts to his list of potential destinations. A 4-star ATH, Carter kept Ohio State and Michigan in the mix on his list. Colorado, Oregon and Tennessee rounded out the rest of Carter’s list.
CJ Stroud names Buckeye WRs that have stepped up during Peach Bowl practices
C.J. Stroud talked about some receivers that have caught his eye during bowl game practices. The Ohio State QB mentioned two players who have really stepped up at Tuesday’s presser. Stroud has no shortage of talent to throw to at Ohio State. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are...
Jeremiah Beasley, 4-star 2024 LB, names 2 B1G teams in top 5
Jeremiah Beasley is starting to narrow the focus of his recruitment, naming a top 5 with 2 in-state Big Ten teams. Beasley, a blue-chip linebacker out of Belleville (Michigan), has 18 scholarship offers. He revealed a top group of Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Tennessee on Tuesday. A back-to-back...
Purdue QB, former 4-star recruit, announces transfer portal decision
One Purdue QB is going to be testing the transfer portal, the player announced Monday morning following Christmas. Brady Allen — a former 4-star QB and in-state prospect out of Fort Branch, Indiana — announced he would be entering the portal. Allen was the highest-ranked signee under Jeff Brohm for Purdue’s 2022 recruiting class but is heading to the portal following Brohm’s departure to Louisville and the hiring of Ryan Walters to lead the Boilermakers.
Nico Ragaini, Iowa WR, reveals plans for 2023 season
Nico Ragaini was one of Iowa’s most experienced receivers during the 2022 season. On Tuesday, he provided a jolt to the Hawkeyes for next season. The veteran wide receiver announced he will return and utilize his sixth season of eligibility with the Hawkeyes in 2023. Ragaini was the top WR piece for the Iowa offense this season.
Mekhai White, 2024 ATH out of Virginia, includes 4 B1G teams on top 15 list
Mekhai White is a 3-star ATH and a key player out of Virginia for the 2024 recruiting cycle. On Christmas Day, White revealed a top-15 list for his recruitment heading toward 2023. Out of the B1G, White included Wisconsin, Penn State, Nebraska and Maryland in the mix. The Badgers and...
Jaylen Thompson, 4-star DB out of Tennessee for class of 2024, reveals B1G commitment
Jaylen Thompson is one of the top cornerback prospects in the nation for the class of 2024. On Tuesday, he revealed a B1G commitment. Thompson committed to head coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans, giving Michigan State a third pledge in the early work for the 2024 recruiting class. Listed...
Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson raves about state of Hawkeyes' locker room: 'I love the culture'
Iowa fans have seen some frustrating play from their team in 2022. After starting the season 3-4, though, the Hawkeyes won 4 of their last 5 to become bowl eligible and claim a spot in Saturday’s Music City Bowl against Kentucky, the 2nd straight year they’ll face the Wildcats in the postseason.
Mike Sainristil responds to question from Mike Morris about which player would win in a race
Mike Morris, Michigan’s star Edge performer, had an interesting question for teammate Mike Sainristil during Wednesday’s media availability. Sainristil is a defensive back that primarily works out of the nickel position and has been a key player for this Wolverine defense. Morris — playing the role of a...
Jim Leonhard draws praise after strong first half in last game as Wisconsin's interim coach
Jim Leonhard is coaching his last game as Wisconsin’s interim coach in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State on Tuesday night. It’s a late night in the desert, but Leonhard’s trademark defense has shown up in a big way. The Badgers started a bit slow, but cruised to a 17-7 halftime lead.
CJ Stroud downplays skeptics of Ohio State in Peach Bowl matchup: 'We're still the Buckeyes'
C.J. Stroud doesn’t understand the underdog narrative from skeptics of Ohio State. This was talked about at Tuesday’s press conference. Stroud is used to people counting him out throughout his career. However, he doesn’t view Ohio State as underdogs. Stroud believes that the Buckeyes have what it takes to compete with Georgia.
Jim Harbaugh touches on TCU QB Max Duggan, says both Fiesta Bowl QBs are 'on a mission'
Jim Harbaugh knows Michigan will face a tall task in the Fiesta Bowl. One of the toughest challenges comes in the form of TCU quarterback Max Duggan. A Heisman finalist, Duggan has been the leader for the Horned Frogs all season long. He produced a number of memorable rallies and drives for TCU in 2022, including a game-tying drive for the ages in the Big 12 Championship Game.
