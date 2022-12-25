ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?

Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jacob Oden, 4-star prospect out of Michigan for 2024, drops top 5 list

Jacob Oden is one of the top prospects out of Michigan for the class of 2024. He’s trimmed down his list of potential destinations, and his top 5 list is predominantly headlined by B1G programs. Out of the conference, Oden kept in-state programs Michigan and Michigan State in the...
IOWA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

PJ Fleck updates Tanner Morgan's status for Pinstripe Bowl

PJ Fleck, Minnesota’s head coach, made the announcement that Tanner Morgan has been cleared to play in the Pinstripe Bowl against Syracuse. The Minnesota quarterback suffered an upper-body injury at the end of the first half against Nebraska. Athan Kaliakmanis has started for the remaining four weeks of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State reveals honorary team captain for Peach Bowl against Georgia

Ohio State has revealed the honorary team captain for the Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia. The captain will be Mike Doss, who starred at defensive back for the Buckeyes from 1999-02. Doss was a 3-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and helped lead the Buckeyes to a BCS National Championship victory in 2002.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kirby Smart addresses status for 2 key pieces of Georgia's offense ahead of Peach Bowl

Ahead of Ohio State’s game versus Georgia Saturday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart updated the media Monday on two of his best players Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon. McConkey is the top wide receiver option for the Bulldogs this season and finished second on the team with 675 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. McClendon was Georgia’s starting right tackle for much of the season.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football RB dons stylish zebra pants at Hawkeyes bowl practice

It’s safe to say Iowa running back LeShon Williams is excited for the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Hawkeyes face off against Kentucky on Dec. 31 looking for revenge from last year’s 20-17 Citrus Bowl loss. They hit the practice field in the Volunteer State for the first time Monday morning, with Williams sporting some… interesting pants.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Jeremiah Beasley, 4-star 2024 LB, names 2 B1G teams in top 5

Jeremiah Beasley is starting to narrow the focus of his recruitment, naming a top 5 with 2 in-state Big Ten teams. Beasley, a blue-chip linebacker out of Belleville (Michigan), has 18 scholarship offers. He revealed a top group of Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Tennessee on Tuesday. A back-to-back...
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue QB, former 4-star recruit, announces transfer portal decision

One Purdue QB is going to be testing the transfer portal, the player announced Monday morning following Christmas. Brady Allen — a former 4-star QB and in-state prospect out of Fort Branch, Indiana — announced he would be entering the portal. Allen was the highest-ranked signee under Jeff Brohm for Purdue’s 2022 recruiting class but is heading to the portal following Brohm’s departure to Louisville and the hiring of Ryan Walters to lead the Boilermakers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Nico Ragaini, Iowa WR, reveals plans for 2023 season

Nico Ragaini was one of Iowa’s most experienced receivers during the 2022 season. On Tuesday, he provided a jolt to the Hawkeyes for next season. The veteran wide receiver announced he will return and utilize his sixth season of eligibility with the Hawkeyes in 2023. Ragaini was the top WR piece for the Iowa offense this season.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh touches on TCU QB Max Duggan, says both Fiesta Bowl QBs are 'on a mission'

Jim Harbaugh knows Michigan will face a tall task in the Fiesta Bowl. One of the toughest challenges comes in the form of TCU quarterback Max Duggan. A Heisman finalist, Duggan has been the leader for the Horned Frogs all season long. He produced a number of memorable rallies and drives for TCU in 2022, including a game-tying drive for the ages in the Big 12 Championship Game.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy