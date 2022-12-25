ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

White Sox update seating map for the 2023 season

With the new year comes a new seating map for the 2023 White Sox season. As first pointed out by fans on social media, the team has started to implement different tiers of tickets for various sections in the lower and upper bowls. For reference, we have included a seating chart from 2022 (left) to compare to the new one being implemented in 2023 (right).
Yardbarker

White Sox Land at 14th On ESPN's Power Rankings

ESPN has released its latest MLB Power Rankings. According to ESPN, the Chicago White Sox currently sit at 14th, right in the middle of the pack as we head into the year 2023. The White Sox have made a lot of moves so far this off-season, however, none of the moves made have jolted the Sox up the rankings. The White Sox moved on from Tony La Russa at the end of last season, and have brought in first-time manager Pedro Grifol. Grifol has spent his coaching career in the Kansas City Royals organization but has received high praise from multiple big names across baseball. His claim to fame is to improve seven-time All-Star catcher Salvador Perez's hitting. Again, this hire still has some uncertainty to it and likely didn't help boost the White Sox up the power ranks.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The 10 best Cubs photos of 2022

This is the last week of calendar year 2022 and so it’s time for year-end things!. As has been my practice in previous years, I am today posting 10 of what I think are the best Cubs photos of the past season. I’m going to give the first slot...
MLB Trade Rumors

Diamondbacks Sign Zach McAllister To Minor League Deal

The Diamondbacks have signed right-hander Zach McAllister to a minor league deal, per Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. McAllister will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training, though no official announcement has been made. McAllister, 35, appeared in eight big league seasons from 2011 to 2018 but hasn’t...
