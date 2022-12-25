The effects of the winter storm that pummeled much of the northeastern United States in recent days are now being felt in the world of professional wrestling. AEW's Daniel Garcia announced on Twitter that he will not be able to make it to tonight's "AEW Dynamite" taping in Broomfield, Colorado because he currently isn't able to travel outside of Buffalo. Buffalo, as well as most of western New York, has been buried by snowfall and extremely frigid temperatures in recent days. More than 30 people have died due to the weather, according to The Associated Press, while travel restrictions have been put in place — including military police monitoring the traffic over the weekend.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO