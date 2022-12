ALLEN PARK -- The Washington Commanders (7-7-1) are making a change at quarterback as they try and cling to the final NFC wild-card spot with two games left. And that’s worth noting with the Detroit Lions (7-8) a half-game back of the Commanders, holding the tiebreaker thanks to their Week 2 head-to-head win. FiveThirtyEight has the Commanders with a 29% chance of making the playoffs, with the Seahawks (27%), Packers (27%) and Lions (24%) in the hunt. The Giants have skyrocketed to 92% despite last week’s loss.

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO