Lincoln County, ME

mainepublic.org

Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm

Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
YORK COUNTY, ME
WGME

Extensive damage caused to Portland Head Light after Friday's storm

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- The waves from Friday's storm crashed over Fort Williams Park's rocks and smashed into the lighthouse, causing extensive damage. The museum's front room has damage to the counter, register and carpeting from all the water. Windows are boarded up after waves shattered some of the glass. Books...
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

Street List By Town Where Versant Expects Power to Be Restored by Monday Night

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26th there were approximately 7,400 Versant Power customers without power. The work being done throughout the remainder of today will likely restore power to the streets listed here on the Restoration Report by Town. The list is not a guarantee that power will be restored. Additional damage may need to be repaired to fully restore the listed locations.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

A different kind of stargazing in Litchfield, Maine

LITCHFIELD, Maine — Angela Archer was doing a different kind of stargazing Christmas weekend when unique formations formed in the ice on Sand Pond in Litchfield. They are called "ice stars" or "lake stars," but are also known to some as "windshield cracks." According to UAF Geophysical Institute, these...
LITCHFIELD, ME
WGME

Viewer video: Crews battle vehicle fire on State Street in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Viewer video shows crews battling a vehicle fire in Portland Wednesday. Witnesses say the fire was on State Street around 11:30 a.m. The Portland Fire Department says an SUV caught fire while driving on State Street. The driver pulled into a parking spot, where the flames spread...
PORTLAND, ME
manchesterinklink.com

Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power

CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
CONCORD, NH
WGME

Coast Guard to assess damages at Portland Head Light

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Members of Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth say their insurance company is heading to the park Tuesday to look at the damage from Friday’s storm. Video from Benjamin Williamson Photography showed the up-close aftermath at Portland Head Light, with windows blown out and a...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WGME

Maine's last 2 Sears Hometown stores are closing

BANGOR (BDN) -- The Farmington and Caribou Sears Hometown stores — the only two of the chain left in Maine — have started liquidation sales and are selling goods at steep discounts, companies handling the closures said Monday. They follow the 2019 closure announcement of the Fort Kent...
FARMINGTON, ME
WGME

Brunswick adopts housing moratorium extension

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- A pause on new housing developments in Brunswick has been temporarily extended. In June, CBS13 reported on a 180-day "new housing" moratorium which was put in place in Brunswick in order to look at the big picture of the housing crisis. Town leaders said they wanted to...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

Vehicle fire slows traffic on I-295 in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Traffic was slowed on I-295 northbound Wednesday after a vehicle fire in South Portland. Crews put the SUV fire out in the right lane near Exit 4. The driver of the vehicle says she pulled over when she heard a pop and saw smoke in her rear view mirror.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
ems1.com

U.S. spending bill includes $6.5M for Maine health care providers

LEWISTON, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation earmarked over $6.5 million for tri-county health care providers to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment and expand services in the massive omnibus spending bill approved by Congress last week. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden secured millions...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?

The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Three families displaced following fire in Sanford

PORTLAND, Maine — Several families have been displaced after a three-alarm fire destroyed a multiunit building in Sanford. All residents were able to safely evacuate the building on Elm Street, but the building is no longer habitable, the Sanford Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday morning. One...
SANFORD, ME
B98.5

Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide

Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
EDGECOMB, ME

