TechRadar
2022 was the year streaming services thrived – and died
Year-end retrospectives are usually pretty boring for streaming services. “X service released this, X service released that,” and so on – in truth, there hasn’t been a real shake-up of the on-demand entertainment landscape since Disney Plus hit the market in 2019. 2022, though, proved a...
TechRadar
BT vs Sky: which is the better broadband provider?
BT is perhaps the best known broadband provider in the UK and it has a lot going for it. Whether it's the wide variety of speeds or its many add-ons and bundle packages, there's plenty to like about this popular brand. However, it can be an expensive option, particularly if you want more than just its broadband.
TechRadar
9 wild tech predictions for 2023
The longer you work in the tech space, the more you get a feel for the way things might go. It’s like you always have your head on the rails, listening for the on-coming train. No one can see it and, even if they too put their heads on the cold, hard metal, they can’t even detect a tremor. But 36 years of listening has fine-tuned your senses and now you can hear and feel things others can’t. So, you stand up, squinting into the distance, and tell a tale of possible tech futures.
TechRadar
After-Christmas TV sales 2022: the best deals happening right now
The holidays have come and gone, and that means after-Christmas TV sales have arrived with record-low prices on a range of 4K, OLED, and QLED displays from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and more. To help you find all of today's top offers, we've rounded up the very best after-Christmas TV sales happening right now.
TechRadar
Low-spec gaming gave me a new appreciation for games
I have only a faint memory of the first PC games I played. I recall Doom, Wolfenstein, and Duke Nukem 3D, which were not appropriate for my young self back in the late 90s and early 2000s. But I don’t have any specific moments to look back to. Those began around a decade later when I finally got a PC of my own. As a student who didn’t have to worry about anything except getting good (enough) grades, there was a whole new world in front of me. Yet, the possibilities weren’t endless.
TechRadar
Cybersquatting reached a new high this year
Cybersquatting, a method of tricking victims into visiting malicious websites, has reached record highs in 2022, new reports have claimed. Data from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) analyzed by Atlas VPN found 5,616 cybersquatting disputes filed with the organization this year, representing almost a 10% increase compared to 2021.
TechRadar
OnePlus shares a new OnePlus 11 launch date and official images
OnePlus 11 news to bring you: OnePlus has announced that the flagship phone will actually make its debut on Wednesday, January 4 in China, and official photos of the handset in two different colors have been pushed out as well. This all comes from Chinese social network Weibo (opens in...
