Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Sea of unclaimed bags at Dallas Love Field

Hundreds of bags sit waiting to be claimed at Dallas Love Field after mass cancellations at airports across the country. Video shows the pile of bags from the morning of Dec. 28.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst

Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

'Galleria Dallas is not closing' says mall General Manager

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the premiere malls in North Texas has a new owner. According to Dallas County property records, UBS Realty Investors, the previous owners of the Galleria Dallas mall reached an agreement to transfer ownership to Metropolitan Life Insurance in December. The news of the transfer spurred rumors online that the popular shopping spot would close.Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed issued a statement on the mall's official Facebook page stating that the mall would stay open. "Galleria Dallas is not closing. While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining, and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination."MetLife will also take control of the nearby Westin Galleria Dallas hotel.The Galleria Dallas was originally built in 1982 and continues to attract thousands of shoppers every year and boasts having the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree since 1984. 
DALLAS, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Coffee Shops in Dallas

Dallas has some of the trendiest coffee shops in Texas. It can be stressful knowing which ones are worth it which is why we created this list to meet all your coffee needs. Whether you’re looking to try something new such as a Beet Latte, or sticking to your classic Oat Milk Latte, this list has it all.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas car rental companies, hotels cashing in on Southwest flight cancellations

DALLAS - As Southwest Airlines tries to recover from thousands of canceled flights, passengers are hitting the road to get home. Dallas rental companies and hotels are now cashing in from Southwest's failure. It's been four days of widespread flight cancelations with Southwest Airlines. While there are small signs of...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Galleria Dallas is not closing, despite what you read on social media

DALLAS - Galleria Dallas wants everyone to know that the shopping center is not planning to shut down, despite rumors you might have read online. Angie Freed, the general manager of Galleria Dallas, issued a statement to FOX 4. — Angie Freed, General Manager Galleria Dallas. After ownership of the...
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Take a Trip Back in Time at This A-Frame Whataburger in Mesquite, Texas

Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950. Yes, 70 plus years of serving great burgers. One of the signatures of Whataburger has always been their A-frame buildings. Sadly, as Whataburger has progressed and modernized itself, those original buildings are slowly fading away. One of the last few of those original A-frame Whataburger stores can be found just a short drive from East Texas in Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
Local Profile

Top 10 Places To Toast The New Year In McKinney, Plano, Celina, Frisco And Richardson

We’re entering the raise-your-glass season when family, friends and colleagues deliver pithy toasts to mark the beginning of the new year. And while “cheers!” and champagnes and sparkling wines are great for any holiday occasion, many of us like to venture off the beaten path with well-thought-out prose and inventive libations. Pinot noir, zinfandel, and gewürztraminer go great with the richness of holiday bites. And don’t forget cocktails. Inventive sips include rye whiskey formulations with ginger and cider, holiday spiced mimosas, cranberry mules, and wintery spritzes with rosemary, club soda and gin. Consult your favorite mixologist.
MCKINNEY, TX

