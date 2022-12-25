Read full article on original website
Dallas weather: Dec. 28 evening forecast
We could see a few rounds of rain before the end of the year. FOX 4 meteorologist Ali Turiano looks at when the chances are the highest.
Dallas weather forecast for New Year's Eve calls for spring-like temperatures
DALLAS - Didn’t like last week’s winter weather? You’re in luck. It will feel like spring in North Texas over the next few days. FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said the forecast calls for several days of warm weather. Tuesday morning will still be a little...
New Year's Eve events in Dallas and across North Texas to ring in the new year
North Texans are ready to send off 2022 with a bang and bring on 2023. There are several events in Dallas and across North Texas to ring in the new year. We even have some kid-friendly events at the bottom of our list!. Reunion Tower Over The Top NYE 2023.
Sea of unclaimed bags at Dallas Love Field
Hundreds of bags sit waiting to be claimed at Dallas Love Field after mass cancellations at airports across the country. Video shows the pile of bags from the morning of Dec. 28.
Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst
Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
'Galleria Dallas is not closing' says mall General Manager
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the premiere malls in North Texas has a new owner. According to Dallas County property records, UBS Realty Investors, the previous owners of the Galleria Dallas mall reached an agreement to transfer ownership to Metropolitan Life Insurance in December. The news of the transfer spurred rumors online that the popular shopping spot would close.Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed issued a statement on the mall's official Facebook page stating that the mall would stay open. "Galleria Dallas is not closing. While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining, and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination."MetLife will also take control of the nearby Westin Galleria Dallas hotel.The Galleria Dallas was originally built in 1982 and continues to attract thousands of shoppers every year and boasts having the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree since 1984.
Dallas shop ranked among the best chocolate shops in the US: report
Have you ever wondered where you can find the best sweets in your area or even your country? Well, first things first, (as long as you're not allergic) you need to start with chocolate.
Plumbers dealing with burst pipes across North Texas following winter freeze
FORT WORTH, Texas - Following the arctic blast that dropped temperatures below freezing for days last week many North Texans are dealing with burst pipes and keeping plumbers across the area busy. "We are booked for the next five days, and we just got everybody in line," said Chris Fontenot...
This Texas Shop Has The Best Pumpkin Pie In The Entire World
A recent report from Tate Atlas shows which spot has the world's best pumpkin pie.
Crews preparing for Reunion Tower New Year’s Eve fireworks and drone show
DALLAS - The countdown is on to the annual Reunion Tower "Over the Top NYE 2023" celebration. The Texas-sized show will include nearly 15,000 pounds of fireworks and more than 200 drone lights. Those drones are expected to fly in sync with the fireworks this year. Crews will begin installing...
Best Coffee Shops in Dallas
Dallas has some of the trendiest coffee shops in Texas. It can be stressful knowing which ones are worth it which is why we created this list to meet all your coffee needs. Whether you’re looking to try something new such as a Beet Latte, or sticking to your classic Oat Milk Latte, this list has it all.
TIME-LAPSE: Large warehouse fire burns near Grand Prairie
Watch a time-lapse clip of fire consuming an abandoned warehouse near the Dallas and Grand Prairie border. Plus, video from SKY 4 shows the charred remains of the building.
Soul Bird Chkn Shack Heading to Fort Worth
The new location could open next summer at Alliance Town Center.
Dallas car rental companies, hotels cashing in on Southwest flight cancellations
DALLAS - As Southwest Airlines tries to recover from thousands of canceled flights, passengers are hitting the road to get home. Dallas rental companies and hotels are now cashing in from Southwest's failure. It's been four days of widespread flight cancelations with Southwest Airlines. While there are small signs of...
Hundreds in Denton County left without water during holiday weekend
DENTON COUNTY, Texas - A Denton County community says their holiday weekend was ruined by a problem that's become all too common for them: low water pressure or no water at all. "You text your neighbors and you go, anybody else have low water? No water? Yeah, we're all having...
Galleria Dallas is not closing, despite what you read on social media
DALLAS - Galleria Dallas wants everyone to know that the shopping center is not planning to shut down, despite rumors you might have read online. Angie Freed, the general manager of Galleria Dallas, issued a statement to FOX 4. — Angie Freed, General Manager Galleria Dallas. After ownership of the...
Christmas lights at the Fort Worth Arboretum
Lightscape at the Fort Worth Arboretum shined brightly for the holidays. Story originally aired as a part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas special.
Take a Trip Back in Time at This A-Frame Whataburger in Mesquite, Texas
Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950. Yes, 70 plus years of serving great burgers. One of the signatures of Whataburger has always been their A-frame buildings. Sadly, as Whataburger has progressed and modernized itself, those original buildings are slowly fading away. One of the last few of those original A-frame Whataburger stores can be found just a short drive from East Texas in Mesquite.
Top 10 Places To Toast The New Year In McKinney, Plano, Celina, Frisco And Richardson
We’re entering the raise-your-glass season when family, friends and colleagues deliver pithy toasts to mark the beginning of the new year. And while “cheers!” and champagnes and sparkling wines are great for any holiday occasion, many of us like to venture off the beaten path with well-thought-out prose and inventive libations. Pinot noir, zinfandel, and gewürztraminer go great with the richness of holiday bites. And don’t forget cocktails. Inventive sips include rye whiskey formulations with ginger and cider, holiday spiced mimosas, cranberry mules, and wintery spritzes with rosemary, club soda and gin. Consult your favorite mixologist.
