For me, this time of year has always been a time for pause. This year, especially, has given me a lot to think about and reflect upon, as I am sure it has for many others as well. This year has spotlighted the need to take the upheaval of the ever-changing, confusing world and use it as an opportunity to delve into the areas of our lives we often take for granted, certainly without realizing it.

CHINO VALLEY, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO