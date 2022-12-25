Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lightsRoger MarshArizona State
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)justpene50Jerome, AZ
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expectedBrenna TempleFlagstaff, AZ
The Perfect 2-Day Sedona Itinerary- A Great Weekend GetawayOutside NomadSedona, AZ
Related
SignalsAZ
Start the New Year Volunteering for Prescott Valley
Calling all Prescott Valley Residents! Do you want to give back to your community while using your skills and experience to help guide the future of Prescott Valley?. The Town has volunteer openings on several boards and commissions, including the Board of Adjustments, the Building Board of Appeals, the Library Board of Trustees, the Municipal Property Corporation, and the Parks, Arts & Recreation Commission.
SignalsAZ
New Years Closures for Flagstaff, Sedona
With New Year’s Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff city administration offices will be closed on Jan 2, 2023, for the...
SignalsAZ
Start the New Year With Stronger Relationships for Success
It’s time to get back into the swing of work and to reconnect with referral partners old and new. That’s why a group of professional senior advocates has created the Senior Referral Network, to connect and build relationships between local senior service professionals. They know that we are all stronger when we work together to share knowledge and help others succeed.
SignalsAZ
City of Prescott Christmas Tree Collection
The City’s Solid Waste Division will be providing a curbside Christmas Tree collection service the week of January 9th through January 13th, 2023. The City’s collection trucks will pass through each City neighborhood one time only. Please have trees curbside by 6 a.m. on your normal collection day...
kingstonthisweek.com
Serving Christmas dinner to the community in Brockville, Prescott
Some traditions were back home, and a new one appears to be in the making. The annual community Christmas dinner served by King’s Kitchen returned to the cafeteria at South Grenville District High School in Prescott on Sunday. It had been since 2019 the local faith-based group had hosted the Dec. 25 event at the school before the arrival of COVID-19.
SignalsAZ
2023 Red Dirt Concert Series Calls for Performers
From now until Feb. 17, 2023, the city of Sedona seeks musicians of all varieties to apply for the spring and fall 2023 Red Dirt Concert Series. Concerts are free to the public and are offered every Friday in May and September, from 5 – 7 p.m., at the Posse Grounds Pavilion in Posse Grounds Park.
SignalsAZ
New Year’s Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With New Year’s Days right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. Prescott Valley Civic Center. The Prescott Valley...
AZFamily
Chandler man caring for kids whose parents died walking on frozen lake
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people from Chandler are dead after walking on a frozen lake outside of Payson. A family friend said the three were taking a picture when the ice gave way and they fell through. The victims include a wife and husband who left behind two children. “We were really shocked and shaken. I wasn’t able to speak for a moment,” said Kishore Pittala.
AZFamily
Snowstorm leaves Flagstaff looking like a winter wonderland
Beltone West hearing specialist Dustin McMinn is in the studio to show us how to keep children's ears safe from those noisy Christmas toys. Valley hit with rain, just in time for the morning commute. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major winter storms is hitting the entire state on...
SignalsAZ
How Animals Benefit Our Mental Health
For me, this time of year has always been a time for pause. This year, especially, has given me a lot to think about and reflect upon, as I am sure it has for many others as well. This year has spotlighted the need to take the upheaval of the ever-changing, confusing world and use it as an opportunity to delve into the areas of our lives we often take for granted, certainly without realizing it.
ABC 15 News
Winter weather hits the Valley and high country
PHOENIX — Winter weather moved through the Valley and into the high country, causing highway closures and some flooding in the Valley. While the rain was inconvenient for some, for others like Anthony Juarez and his son it means an opportunity for quality time. “Look at the fish,” Juarez...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Hiring Lateral Officers
The Prescott Valley Police Department is accepting applications for Lateral Police Officers to join our amazing team. We recognize that your experience and expertise are in demand. Our community is experiencing tremendous growth. As a result, we have ever-emerging opportunities for career development and personal growth. A new year is...
SignalsAZ
Wine Makers Donate $40k to Verde Valley
Verde Valley Wine Makers stepped up recently to make a large contribution to support theVerde Valley Sanctuary. ‘Vin de Filles’, an Arizona wine grown, produced, and bottled by women, released its 2nd vintage during its second Fund-Raising Dinner in mid-October on the Vineyard Deck at Page Springs Cellars, Cornville, Arizona.
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lights
An Arizona witness at Cottonwood reported watching three hovering lights in a triangle formation 300 feet overhead at about 8 p.m. on October 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ABC 15 News
Power knocked out to hundreds of APS customers in Flagstaff area
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Power was knocked out to Flagstaff-area residents as a winter storm moved through dropping inches of snow. At about noon Wednesday, APS reported more than 4,200 outages in Flagstaff. At the same time, the areas of Munds Park and Mormon Lake, south of Flagstaff, saw an...
fox10phoenix.com
Woods Canyon Lake: CCSO identifies 3 people who died after falling through ice
NEAR PAYSON, Ariz. - The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says three people are dead after they fell through the ice while walking on a frozen lake near Payson on Dec. 26. The incident happened on the Woods Canyon Lake at night, which is located about 34 miles east of Payson. According to a statement released by CCSO, deputies stationed at a substation in the area were called to the lake after two men and a woman were walking on the frozen lake and fell through the ice.
SignalsAZ
A Look Back at the Bradshaw and Prescott Football Seasons
In this special episode of “Talkin’ Central Arizona Sports” with Torrence “TD” Dunham, TD recaps the Bradshaw Mountain and Prescott High School football seasons as Bradshaw head coach Bob Young and Prescott head coach Cody Collett join the show. Read more stories in Sports on...
SignalsAZ
Two YC Mentor Teachers Honored for Heroic Actions
Two mentor teachers at the Yavapai College Del E. Webb Family Enrichment Center can add “hero” to their resumes after acting quickly and in tandem to rescue a toddler experiencing a life-threatening emergency. YC Police officials and college leadership, including YC President Dr. Lisa Rhine, honored Karely Rodriguez...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley News – Off-Duty Prescott Valley Police Sergeant Arrested for Domestic Violence
Off-Duty Prescott Valley Police Sergeant Arrested for Domestic Violence at his Home. On December 22, 2022, at 1:45 PM Prescott Valley Police Officers were dispatched and responded to an off-duty police officer’s home in Prescott Valley due to the report of a domestic violence incident. Upon arrival, officers learned that a Prescott Valley Police Department employee was involved in the incident and immediately contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.
Arizona police release video of suspect who broke into sleeping family's home
Arizona police are looking for an individual who broke into a family's home while they were sleeping on Saturday morning and stole several thousands of dollars.
Comments / 0