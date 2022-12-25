Read full article on original website
Baker & Able in Huntsville is the latest to offer rooftop igloos
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The rooftop bar at 106 Jefferson known as Baker and Able is already one of the coolest spots to hangout at in Huntsville. This winter, it’s getting even cooler, or, warmer, with rooftop igloos. The igloos sit outside on the deck overlooking downtown...
Whata-surprise! Albertville Whataburger drive-thru to open in the new year
If you live near Albertville, like your ketchup spicy or fancy, and prefer to pick up your dinner through a drive-thru, then on Jan. 5 you're in luck!
Huntsville Utilities responds to power outage in North Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities is responding to two power outages in North Huntsville Wednesday afternoon.
Tenants in Huntsville living without water following cold weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several residents are without water following a weekend of below-freezing temperatures. Numerous tenants at the Reserve at Research Park in Huntsville said they had to spend their holidays in hotels. Jelani Bullard said his power was shut off and his upstairs neighbor’s pipe burst on Friday...
Pet of the week of Dec. 28
Wiggles needs one of Santa’s helpers to come adopt him. This poor baby has been at the shelter since Oct. 14. He is the sweetest dog! He loves playing with other dogs in the play yard and he loves people. Visit the Morgan County Animal Shelter and give Wiggles the best Christmas present ever. The shelter is located at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
Couple with ATV rides to the rescue in South Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE — Hundreds of people across North Alabama were left stranded Monday night after unexpected black ice coated much of the Tennessee Valley. One of the worst hit areas was Cecil Ashburn Drive over Huntsville Mountain. With the roads impassable and first responders unable to reach stranded motorists, one Huntsville couple stepped up to help.
Deadly Wreck Victim Identified
Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck.
Huntsville resident shares her experience stuck on mountain
Dozens, if not hundreds of North Alabamians were forced to abandon their cars last night. One area that saw a lot of vacant vehicles was Cecil Ashburn drive in Southeast Huntsville. Shannon drake was caught in the mayhem yesterday. She says the chaos that everyone endured yesterday came from the...
As snow melts, Huntsville police asking motorists to retrieve abandoned cars
Some roads in Huntsville remain closed Tuesday following Monday’s ice and snow. According to Huntsville police, most roads have been reopened as of 11:30 a.m., but a few remain impassable. Police recommend following the department’s social media accounts, where updates are posted. Drivers are asked to use caution...
Home destroyed by fire; dog sought in aftermath
HUNTSVILLE | A Ditney Trail home was destroyed by fire Tuesday evening, and the community was rallying to assist its owners on Wednesday. The two-story, wood-structure home was completely destroyed in the 9 p.m. blaze. Located in the 500 block of Ditney Trail, the home was owned by Dianna Massey, who owns and operates Integrity Tax & Bookkeeping in Oneida.
Hotel opens its doors to stuck travelers during extremely cold weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday’s weather caused some of the worst traffic conditions. Cars jammed together for miles as drivers battled both slippery, steep streets and their patience. Joshua and Drake Zaiter spent the day traveling back home from Pennsylvania for the holidays and what they endured for hours...
Huntsville’s hero of the city’s youth: Nick Jones
In the modern world of instant gratification, obsession with appearances, and the “look at me!” attitude, there are few young people who do good solely for the sake of doing good. Nick Jones, a lifelong resident of Huntsville, is one those people. Nick is all about Huntsville’s youth....
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions
Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
Frozen pipe bursts into spectacle near Redstone Arsenal
Do you know what happens when you introduce water into a below-freezing environment? You get instant snow!!
Huntsville City Football Club Hosting Open Tryouts in January
The Huntsville City Football Club is hosting open tryouts in the new year.
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video Post
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos co-owner Jason Such publicly addresses the rumor that Such-n-Such is closing soon with a Facebook video to clear up and dispel any untrue rumors that his Decatur business is closing in January 2023.
Huntsville Utilities scam call alert
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you're a Huntsville Utilities customer, there's a scam going around that you need to know about. Huntsville Utilities says that scammers are calling customers and telling them they are past due on payment and their service is about to be disconnected, and in order to stop the disconnection, they need immediate payment over the phone.
Huntsville neighbors help patch broken ceiling
Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: 10 hours ago. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights Water Authority urges customers...
Mental Health Providers see Holiday Uptick
Mental health providers in Alabama see an uptick in admissions around the holidays every year, and this year, they say, is no exception.
Residents at Huntsville apartment complex left without water for 5 days and counting
Freezing cold temperatures over the holiday weekend caused water issues and busted pipes throughout North Alabama. For those who live in an apartment complex, the speed at which pipes can be repaired is often left to management. Many residents of The Reserve at Research Park have been without water for...
