WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Hartwell

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at 8372 Vine Street in Hartwell.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Stevenson Road at Kimberly Drive in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Stevenson Road at Kimberly Drive in Erlanger. Sun hazard is creating an impairment for motorists. Use caution when traveling in this area.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

Electrical fire reported at a Norwood business on Allison Street

NORWOOD, Ohio — Electrical fire reported at a Norwood business on Allison Street.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man dies after Miami Township house fire

MILFORD, Ohio — A man has died after a Miami Township house fire Tuesday night. According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Report, Jeffrey England, 47, died after a house fire Tuesday night in the 1300 block of Finch Lane. The fire occurred around 6 p.m., when first responders were
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot.
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road﻿

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison.
HARRISON, OH

