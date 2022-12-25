Manatees huddle together as the cold weather moves through Florida

RIVIERA BEACH Fla. — FPL Manatee Lagoon is offering a brand-new way to view sea cows for the holidays!

The facility will now have an underwater camera that people will be able to use on its website to view the manatees, right at their fingertips.

This new addition comes as the cold front has made its way to Florida, with temperatures down to the 30s.

Manatee Lagoon staff said that you can visit for the holidays this week to see the manatees gather around to stay warm.

The lagoon will be closed on New Year’s Day.

