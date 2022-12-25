ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Booker T Thinks A Lot Of AEW Fans Act Like They’re In A Cult

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T agreed with the assessment that AEW fans are like a cult, although he clarified he didn’t think they were all like that. He said: “You know, I agree 100 percent. I wouldn’t say all...
Tony Khan Discusses Why Talent Doesn’t Always See The Spotlight At AEW

In his recent Grapsody interview, AEW owner Tony Khan responded to a question about maintaining morale and trying to keep the roster happy while dealing with the variety of booking issues in the industry (via Wrestling Inc). Khan shared his thoughts on the unique nature of the wrestling business and how he handles those types of concerns. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy def. Trent Beretta after Penelope Ford distracted Beretta to sow discontent between the Best Friends. *...
COLORADO STATE
Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

It’s our last day together, and while I sit here sipping champagne with a red silk two piece pajama suit, I can’t help but think of all the good times we’ve had. To echo the sentiment from days past, I’d like to reiterate what I shared with y’all Monday night.
WWE News: Stock Closes Down, Top 10 Moments From NXT

– WWE’s stock was down today as it follows the trend of the overall market. The stock closed at $67.51 on Wednesday, down $1.63 (2.36%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.1% on Wednesday and has been trending downward through December after recovering for much of November.
Shinsuke Nakamura Discusses Upcoming Match Against The Great Muta

– As noted, WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura has arrived in Japan for his upcoming matchup against The Great Muta scheduled for January 1 in Tokyo, Japan at the Nippon Budokan. Pro Wrestling NOAH has released an interview video with Nakamura talking about the matchup, which you can view below. The...
Seth Rollins Comments on Missing Last Night’s WWE Live Event

– As previously reported, several top Superstars missed last night’s WWE Raw branded event in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena for the WWE Live Holiday Tour due to travel issues. Among the Superstars who couldn’t make it to the show were Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Rollins actually responded to a fan tweet on the main event change last night.
COLUMBUS, OH
The FBI To Return To MLW For Blood & Thunder

Major League Wrestling has announced that the FBI (Little Guido & Ray Jaz) will have a tag team match at MLW Blood & Thunder. The event happens on January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Full Blooded Italians sign open bout for MLW Blood & Thunder. Who will face...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 12.27.22

Happy holidays, Merry Chrysler, Merry Crimus, to all. Hope everyone is enjoying their holiday season. Tonight we have 9 matches on tap and not a whole lot for star power if i’m being honest. Plenty of AEW Dark mainstays being featured however so it should still be an ok show.
Jimmy Jacobs on His Past Relationship With CM Punk, His Falling Out With AEW

– During a recent chat with Conrad Thompson for AdFreeShows’ The Insiders, Jimmy Jacobs discussed his past relationship with CM Punk and their earliest interactions in the wrestling business (via WrestlingInc.com). Jacobs said on CM Punk after they initially met, “He was not kind to me very early on. He thought I was an idiot, and probably I was.”
YOH and Lio Rush on Emotions of Winning This Year’s Jr. Tag League

– NJPW1972.com recently spoke to 2022 Super Junior Tag League winners YOH and Lio Rush. Below are some highlights:. Lio Rush on the emotions of their win: “I’m feeling a lot of emotions. I feel like this is a moment in my career that I’m very proud of. A real high point for me professionally. I worked so hard for this through injuries and surgeries, and I’m really overwhelmed by emotion. I’m trying to live in the moment, and soak it in because I know in a few weeks, we have the biggest match that the both of us have had in our careers together. So it’s enjoying the moment but also preparing for Wrestle Kingdom.”
Nyla Rose on the Evolution of Her Character in AEW

– During a recent interview with Fightful, AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose discussed the evolution of her character in AEW. Below are some highlights:. Nyla Rose on showing more of her personality in promos: “It feels kind of weird, if I’m being honest. Like, in a good way. A very welcomed weird. I didn’t expect it. But it did feel good. Just completely unexpected. I’m glad the fans are enjoying what’s happening and hopefully we get the opportunity to give them more of that. It’s definitely something that I’ve wanted to do for a while, but it’s like the natural evolution of the character.”

