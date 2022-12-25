– NJPW1972.com recently spoke to 2022 Super Junior Tag League winners YOH and Lio Rush. Below are some highlights:. Lio Rush on the emotions of their win: “I’m feeling a lot of emotions. I feel like this is a moment in my career that I’m very proud of. A real high point for me professionally. I worked so hard for this through injuries and surgeries, and I’m really overwhelmed by emotion. I’m trying to live in the moment, and soak it in because I know in a few weeks, we have the biggest match that the both of us have had in our careers together. So it’s enjoying the moment but also preparing for Wrestle Kingdom.”

