Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
City of Morton boil water notice rescinded
MORTON, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Morton has issued a notice stating the boil notice put into effect on December 23 has been rescinded, citing it has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The boil water...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office investigating early morning fire at residence
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at a Lubbock residence at 4:08 a.m., in the 2200 block of 21st Street, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue. LFR said crews arrived on scene at 4:12 a.m. No injuries were reported and firefighters extinguished the flames...
KCBD
Semi overturned on SE Loop 289, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to the 3600 block of Southeast Loop 289 for an overturned semi with a fluid leak. LPD received the call at 3:17 p.m. Lubbock Fire Rescue initially called for a hazmat team fearing the semi was leaking fuel, but it was quickly discovered it was milk leaking from the tanker.
KCBD
Three vehicle crash on Slide Road near S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on Slide Road just inside South Loop 289 for a three-vehicle crash that, thankfully, resulted in no injuries. LPD received the call at 3:47 p.m. Wreckers were called to tow away two of the vehicles. Responders closed the southbound lanes in order to...
KCBD
Strong winds to fuel in warmer air for us Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’ll feel like early spring tomorrow with high temperatures about 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Winds remain breezy overnight tonight from the southwest around 15-20 mph. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with a low of 40 degrees. Some upper-level clouds will begin to build into the area, but dry conditions continue for us.
KCBD
Lubbock County Volunteer Fire Departments receive funding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court approved Critical Needs Funding for eight volunteer fire departments on Tuesday. One of the benefitting departments is West Carlisle. Assistant Fire Chief, Kevin Henricks, says fighting fires isn’t cheap. Henricks explains it’s expensive to keep the firefighters safe.
Hey Lubbock: This is Why You Aren’t Supposed to Park There
The saga of bad Lubbock drivers is something that we talk about a lot here, and for good reason. While it can easily get old and you don’t need to be reminded of the person that definitely cut you off this morning, there is something that needs to be discussed.
Lubbockites among those stranded across the country due to mass flight delays and cancellations
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock residents are stranded because airlines have canceled and delayed their trips. One Lubbock family who spent their Christmas in New York City, has been stranded. “We’re supposed to leave tomorrow. We got [a] notification in the middle of the night that our Southwest flight had been canceled.” said Kelsi James, a […]
KCBD
2 injured, neighborhood without power after collision at 50th & Southeast Drive
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have blocked traffic at 50th Street and Southeast Drive as they work an accident with injuries. One person is said to have serious injuries, another has moderate injuries. The collision has damaged a power pole. LP&L reports approximately 170 customers were without power in...
KCBD
4 injured in crash near South Loop 289 and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have been injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles. Police responded to the crash at 12:10 p.m. on Monday. The crash occurred on the access road of South Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue. Officers stated two people were moderately injured in the crash; two...
KCBD
Mild temperatures to wrap up 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures remain above average for us for the final days of the year with cooler weather next week. Winds have been strong from the southwest through the day today and will remain so overnight. Winds from the southwest around 20-25 mph. Some stronger gusts possible. Skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
floydcountyrecord.com
McGuire Closes the Cash Till for Final Time
FLOYDADA, TX – After 33 years of service, a familiar face is leaving First Texas National Bank. Jodie McGuire celebrated her retirement last week, capping off a career with the locally-owned firm that began back in 1989. She and her husband, the late Jerry McGuire, raised two children: Justin...
KCBD
Milder weather to end the year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, the final week of 2022, brings welcome relief from last week’s extreme cold. Temperatures will moderate but, unfortunately, winds will increase. Sunny today and breezy (about 10 to 20 mph). Temperatures will peak in the 50s, typical for late December. Tomorrow, Tuesday, there...
Man shoots at driver during ‘road rage’ in Lubbock, police ask for public’s help
The Lubbock Police Department requested the public’s help Wednesday in identifying someone that officers believe was involved in a road rage incident on December 11 just after 9:00 a.m.
everythinglubbock.com
Southwest flight schedule collapse impacts Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Nationwide flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines Monday impacted Lubbock. At about 2:00 p.m. there were five canceled departures in Lubbock and four canceled arrivals. CNBC reported 58% of Southwest flights were canceled because of winter weather. Multiple news outlets reported hundreds of Southwest cancellations on Christmas...
KCBD
Crash on N. I27 leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a crash in the southbound lanes of North I-27 near Erskine Street. LPD received the cal at 1:53 p.m. Police say this is a single-vehicle crash. Emergency responders have closed the southbound access road to I-27 in order to...
KCBD
Vitalant offering a big incentive for blood donors
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 100 units of blood are used across the South Plains every single day, Vitalant is in need of all blood types. Brandon Baker with Vitalant says around the holidays it sees fewer donors, causing the blood supply in our area to dwindle. Baker says,...
KCBD
Stronger winds and warmer temperatures the next few days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow will be slightly warmer accompanied by a stronger breeze from the southwest. Mild temperatures overnight cool down into the upper 20s to lower 30s. A brief freeze for us in Lubbock with mostly clear skies and light winds. Winds will switch to the southwest and...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Lubbock
Are you finding for a list of hotel in the Lubbock city? In this article, you are going to get a list of the excellent hotel that is physically placed in the Lubbock city. Also, a directional link from your location, and Telephone, Website Home info, average online users reviews, area, has been added. All info has been collected from these hotel ‘, official webpage.
KCBD
Lubbock woman recreates Christmas tree memorial honoring ‘difference makers’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is once again honoring lost loved ones, or who she calls ‘difference makers,’ with a Christmas tree memorial. Last year, Missy Hall ended up with 70 Christmas trees in her front yard, each with a plaque honoring a loved one or friend who has died. Her friend Susan Gillispie says while the memorial looks different this year, the meaning has remained the same.
Comments / 0