WLBT
Belhaven resident says main breaks have gone unrepaired for a year, despite being reported to the city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the city of Jackson grapples to restore water pressure as part of yet another water crisis, one Belhaven resident says several major leaks on her street have gone unrepaired for at least a year. “You can come by and see it bubbling up. It’s not...
WAPT
Some Jackson residents say they can't get through when calling 311 about water issues
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents who are elderly or disabled and need water delivered to them have been asked by the city to call 311 for help. But many have called 16 WAPT News saying they couldn't get through. "I did leave them a message to call me back...
Jackson-Maddox Road Well under boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for the Jackson-Maddox Road Well System due to loss of system pressure. The City of Jackson’s Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued the precautionary boil water advisory for all connections on the Jackson-Maddox Road Well System. This advisory does include well connections in Byram and areas […]
WLBT
‘Things are looking up’: Jackson mayor says system recovering days into latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water treatment plants are producing around 55 million gallons a day, and water pressure throughout the system is up, a sign the city could be coming out of its latest water crisis. Even so, Jackson remains under a city-wide boil water notice, and several...
WLBT
Jackson residents question city’s response to 3-1-1 calls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s 3-1-1 voicemail is one sound some residents say they know all too well. “I’ve called and called the city, and those people there called the city, and that lady over there called the city. Nothing ever happens,” Rims Barber said.
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
Citywide boil water notice issued for Jackson after line breaks
UPDATE: December 26, 2022, 9:45 a.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said work will continue on Monday, December 26 to discover the cause of the city’s low water pressure. They said significant amounts of water are being produced and pushed into the system, but the pressure is not increasing. This leaves them to […]
WLBT
Residents facing several challenges, some people without power due to busted pipes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents say they are frustrated and overwhelmed as they continue to battle water woes in the capital city. I spoke with a mother of three, who says she’s been without power and water since Friday night. “Everything is going to be all right. Y’all know...
Jackson man delivers water to the elderly, disabled affected by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson resident is doing what he can to make sure everyone who needs water can get it. Local businesses and homes have had little to no water for days. Although there are multiple distribution sites set up around the city of Jackson, this resident took another approach. Marcus Wallace and […]
‘Worst case scenario’: Water pressure remains low in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba held a news conference on Tuesday, December 27 to discuss the ongoing water crisis. He warned that the city will be vulnerable until a proper water system is in place. Lumumba said the current situation with the city’s water system is a ‘worst case scenario.’ The […]
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, December 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A major issue with water distribution sites in the City of...
Some Jackson neighbors go without water for 72 hours
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson remains under a boil water notice after several main water breaks. Jackson neighbors say they are growing tired of the city’s water crisis. Neighbors are not happy about the latest boil water advisory, some saying they’ve been without water for the last 72 hours. City officials say […]
WBBJ
Multi-vehicle wreck delays traffic in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle wreck led to traffic delays in north Jackson Wednesday. The wreck occurred during the afternoon near North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. Our crews arrived on scene around 4 p.m. where multiple ambulances, fire trucks, and law enforcement vehicles were still present. According to...
Crews work to fix fluctuating water pressure in Jackson
UPDATE: 12/24/2022 5:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City officials said the issue likely causing fluctuating water pressure is a water main break at Northside and Manhattan. Crews are at the site working to repair the issue. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are fixing water breaks and trying to find out what’s causing fluctuating water […]
WLBT
Nightclubs preparing for New Year’s crowds amid water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is just three days away from New Year’s Day. Night clubs in the metro area are expecting large crowds to celebrate new beginnings. Richard Bradly, the owner of MBAR says he’s doing all he can to make sure that those attending his club have water and that it’s safe to drink.
WLBT
What renters should do when frozen pipes burst in their unit
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve seen the impact that the hard freeze over Christmas weekend had on pipes inside some of your homes. So, what are homeowners and renters supposed to do when a pipe bursts and causes significant damage?. Well, the situation for homeowners is pretty cut and...
WLBT
Disabled residents call on city of Jackson to improve process of delivering water to those who need it most
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A major issue with water distribution sites in the City of Jackson is that not everyone can get to them. Tuesday, WLBT spoke with disabled residents who say no one feels the impact of a water outage quite like they do. “I would love for someone...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Hinds County remains located near where vehicle of missing McComb woman was found
Further information has been released about some human remains found on Wynndale Road in Hinds County. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the decomposed remains were located near a water tower after someone saw a dog with some of the remains. Jones said the body appears to be that of a woman,...
WLBT
Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, city says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, with some residents saying they have no water pressure. The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has slowed production. Crews are working to identify many of the leaks that are causing the loss in pressure.
Boil water order issued in Mississippi capital amid freeze
City officials in Jackson, Mississippi, on Christmas Day announced that residents must now boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures. “Please check your businesses and churches for leaks and broken pipes, as these add up tremendously and only worsen the problem,” the city said in a statement, adding: “We understand the timing is terrible.”
