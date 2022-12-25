ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Jackson-Maddox Road Well under boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for the Jackson-Maddox Road Well System due to loss of system pressure. The City of Jackson’s Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued the precautionary boil water advisory for all connections on the Jackson-Maddox Road Well System. This advisory does include well connections in Byram and areas […]
WLBT

Jackson residents question city’s response to 3-1-1 calls

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s 3-1-1 voicemail is one sound some residents say they know all too well. “I’ve called and called the city, and those people there called the city, and that lady over there called the city. Nothing ever happens,” Rims Barber said.
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
WJTV 12

Citywide boil water notice issued for Jackson after line breaks

UPDATE: December 26, 2022, 9:45 a.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said work will continue on Monday, December 26 to discover the cause of the city’s low water pressure. They said significant amounts of water are being produced and pushed into the system, but the pressure is not increasing. This leaves them to […]
WJTV 12

‘Worst case scenario’: Water pressure remains low in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba held a news conference on Tuesday, December 27 to discuss the ongoing water crisis. He warned that the city will be vulnerable until a proper water system is in place. Lumumba said the current situation with the city’s water system is a ‘worst case scenario.’ The […]
WLBT

Things To Know Wednesday, December 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A major issue with water distribution sites in the City of...
WJTV 12

Some Jackson neighbors go without water for 72 hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson remains under a boil water notice after several main water breaks. Jackson neighbors say they are growing tired of the city’s water crisis. Neighbors are not happy about the latest boil water advisory, some saying they’ve been without water for the last 72 hours. City officials say […]
WBBJ

Multi-vehicle wreck delays traffic in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle wreck led to traffic delays in north Jackson Wednesday. The wreck occurred during the afternoon near North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. Our crews arrived on scene around 4 p.m. where multiple ambulances, fire trucks, and law enforcement vehicles were still present. According to...
WJTV 12

Crews work to fix fluctuating water pressure in Jackson

UPDATE: 12/24/2022 5:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City officials said the issue likely causing fluctuating water pressure is a water main break at Northside and Manhattan. Crews are at the site working to repair the issue. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are fixing water breaks and trying to find out what’s causing fluctuating water […]
WLBT

Nightclubs preparing for New Year’s crowds amid water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is just three days away from New Year’s Day. Night clubs in the metro area are expecting large crowds to celebrate new beginnings. Richard Bradly, the owner of MBAR says he’s doing all he can to make sure that those attending his club have water and that it’s safe to drink.
WLBT

What renters should do when frozen pipes burst in their unit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve seen the impact that the hard freeze over Christmas weekend had on pipes inside some of your homes. So, what are homeowners and renters supposed to do when a pipe bursts and causes significant damage?. Well, the situation for homeowners is pretty cut and...
Magnolia State Live

Boil water order issued in Mississippi capital amid freeze

City officials in Jackson, Mississippi, on Christmas Day announced that residents must now boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures. “Please check your businesses and churches for leaks and broken pipes, as these add up tremendously and only worsen the problem,” the city said in a statement, adding: “We understand the timing is terrible.”
