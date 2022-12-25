• The downtown area was the focal point of 2022 changes and expectations in Huntersville, with actions poised to alter the streetscape for decades to come. After nearly 30 years of conceptual discussions and preliminary planning, construction progressed on the Main Street Upgrade project to create a new north-south route through the heart of town parallel to N.C. 115. The enhanced roadway, scheduled for completion in 2023, will establish what’s envisioned as a new downtown corridor for residential and commercial development.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO