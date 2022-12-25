ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers’ Anderson thankful to be back after stroke scare

By Mike Lacett
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13t6Rn_0juDKXzC00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Laying in a hospital bed the day before the Panthers’ October home game against the Buccaneers, Henry Anderson had a question.

“Am I still okay to play tomorrow?” he wondered.

When his doctor said no, it dawned on the 31-year-old Carolina defensive end that he might be out of action for a while.

Panthers defender Anderson on recent stroke: ‘I got pretty lucky’

Perhaps even forever.

“There definitely was a sense of urgency,” he remembers. “There must be something going on.”

As he went to grab lunch near his South End home on Oct. 22, Anderson and his family had no idea their world was about to be turned upside down.

But as soon as he finished up, Anderson knew something was wrong.

“It’s a five-minute walk from the restaurant back to my place,” he said. “My legs just started going numb, which was kind of weird.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aNeHY_0juDKXzC00

When he started slurring his words, he felt it necessary to get help. Upon arriving at the hospital, it didn’t long for doctors to diagnose the problem.

“I got pretty lucky, and the stroke was super minor,” Anderson said. “They did MRIs and a bunch of scans and stuff. They said the brain looked totally normal.”

However, it still had the potential to end his football career. After a minor operation to remove the blood clot, doctors kept him off the field for over a month before circling back some necessary blood tests.

“I kind of was sweating when I was waiting for the results of that test,” Anderson said. “When it came back negative, I was pretty pumped.”

Returning to practice felt surprisingly routine for Anderson. However, his emotions finally caught up to him when he took the field for his first game back against Seattle on Dec. 11.

“It made me think about like living in the moment a little bit more,” he explained. “Not taking anything for granted.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhyCU_0juDKXzC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHtcH_0juDKXzC00

He’s back on the field again.

With gratitude.

And a newfound appreciation of what Anderson has and what’s to come.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Chavez’s career day leads CSU in blow out win

Courtesy of CSU Athletics CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball had a record-setting evening Thursday, scoring the second-most points in the Barclay Radebaugh era in a 126-67 win over Kentucky Christian. HISTORY BOOKSTahlik Chavez set a single-game record for made threes with 10 in a career-high 33-point performance. The 33 points came on 11-16 shooting from […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested following months-long drug investigation in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A months-long narcotics investigation in Georgetown led to the arrest of two men on Wednesday. Agents with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Narcotics/Vice Unit and members of the SWAT team executed a search warrant on a residence off Cleland Street. It comes after law enforcement received complaints from the community. During the […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead, 1 arrested in Summerville apartment shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to the Villas of Summerville off Boone Hill Road just before 2:00 a.m. where they found a victim dead from several gunshot wounds in an outdoor stairwell. Police arrested Tyreike Mitchell […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies man killed in I-26 wrong-way crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a wrong-way crash on I-26. 50-year-old Darl Johnson of Elloree, S.C. died at the scene on Tuesday morning, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said. According to SCHP, the crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday at mile marker 188, 1 mile […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Park Circle bank robbery suspect arrested

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Park Circle. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery at CPM Federal Credit Union last month. A bank teller said the suspect walked into the bank wearing a mask and slipped […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

One dead following single-vehicle crash in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A single-vehicle crash left one dead Saturday morning in Berkeley County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on Highway 41. According to SCHP, a driver was traveling north on Hwy 41 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, veered off the right side […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ex-Clemson QB Uiagalelei says he’s transferring to Oregon St

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is transferring from Clemson to Oregon State, he announced on social media. Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after an up-and-down two seasons as Clemson’s starter. He has two years of eligibility remaining. “Next stop … Corvallis,” he tweeted Saturday, along with a picture showing himself in a Beavers uniform. No. 17 Oregon State […]
CLEMSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Colleton County man injured after explosion in mobile home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was seriously burned Tuesday evening after an explosion inside his Colleton County mobile home. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), a man said that he was transferring propane from a larger container into a smaller container when one of the containers exploded. Crews arrived to the home […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy