Charlotte Flair Responds to Jade Cargill on Social Media: ‘Keep Killing It Queen’
– In response to a fan question on Twitter, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill revealed that if she could defend her title against any woman outside of WWE, she named Charlotte Flair as her choice. The WWE Superstar took note of Jade Cargill’s tweet and responded, which you can see below.
Booker T Thinks A Lot Of AEW Fans Act Like They’re In A Cult
During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T agreed with the assessment that AEW fans are like a cult, although he clarified he didn’t think they were all like that. He said: “You know, I agree 100 percent. I wouldn’t say all...
Tony Khan Discusses Why Talent Doesn’t Always See The Spotlight At AEW
In his recent Grapsody interview, AEW owner Tony Khan responded to a question about maintaining morale and trying to keep the roster happy while dealing with the variety of booking issues in the industry (via Wrestling Inc). Khan shared his thoughts on the unique nature of the wrestling business and how he handles those types of concerns. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
Cain Velasquez Says He’s Spoken With Daniel Cormier About Doing a Match in AAA
– As previously reported, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is planning to work additional upcoming dates with AAA. While speaking to Konnan on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Velasquez revealed he’s spoken to Daniel Cormier about doing a match with him in AAA. He stated the following (via Fightful):
WWE News: The Bump’s Top 10 Matches of 2022, Elimination Chamber 2023 Home Video Release,
– Today’s episode of The Bump is now available, featuring The Bump picking the Top 10 WWE Matches of 2022. Here are the Top 10 matchups and today’s livestream:. 10. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory, US Championship, Survivor Series. 9. Kevin Owens vs. Stone Cold...
Trinity Comments On Possibly Returning To The Ring
During an appearance for K & S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), former WWE and TNA wrestler Trinity spoke about possibly making a comeback in wrestling. She noted that she ‘always’ has the itch to come back. Her last match was in 2013 against ODB at TNA One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown.
CM Punk Comments On Dax Harwood’s Plea To Work Things Out With The Elite
Dax Harwood made a public plea for CM Punk and The Elite to work things out, and Punk posted a brief comment on the matter. Punk’s AEW status has been in question following his media scrum after AEW All Out and the backstage altercation that occurred soon after. Punk has been out of action with injury and stayed silent on the matter, while the Elite are now back on AEW TV following suspensions.
WWE News: Xavier Woods On Possible Rematch With The Hurt Business, NXT Video Highlights, New WWE Merchandise
– Xavier Woods commented on Shelton Benjamin’s 20th anniversary with WWE and suggested a rematch between The New Day and the Hurt Business. He wrote: “20 years of the man who paved the way for me to be able to wrestle and be a video game nerd at the same time! Congrats @Sheltyb803 – when y’all wanna run back that thunderdome era Hurt Business vs New Day you let us know.”
Ricky Steamboat Reveals Why He Turned Down Ric Flair’s Last Match
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat addressed declining the offer to compete in Ric Flair’s Last match in July, explaining that the reason he turned the match down was he became concerned after learning Flair had a pacemaker. Steamobat eventually did wrestle in a tag team match later that year for Big Time Wrestling, teaming with FTR, last month.
AEW, Erick Redbeard, More Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee On Anniversary of Passing
Brodie Lee passed away two years ago today and AEW, Erick Redbeard and others remembered him in tribute. You can see a selection of posts by AEW, BT Sports’s WWE account, AEW’s Chris Harrington, Alex Reynolds and Redbeard below. Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 from idiopathic...
Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Starrcade 1997
-My quest to tackle every PPV and Clash of The Champions comes to a conclusion with the biggest show of the year and the biggest show ever by WCW. I plan to countdown each PPV from this year next and then I am not sure what I will do as far as Retro Reviews going forward. Thanks to everyone who checked out these reviews. Let’s get to it!
Charlotte Flair Allegedly Had ‘Difficult Time’ With Becky Lynch Becoming Face of WWE Women’s Division
– During the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr.’s cohost, comedian Jeff Dye, discussed the breakdown of the former friendship between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in WWE when Lynch started her rise and ascension as “The Man” in 2018. Dye was previously in a relationship and dating Lynch around that time. Below are some highlights (via Sportskeeda):
Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers Set for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil
During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, a match between Indus Sher and the Creed Brothers was made official for New Year’s Evil on January 10. The two teams have been feuding for months and were originally set to meet at NXT Deadline. However, the match was postponed due to injury. The updated lineup for New Year’s Evil includes:
Molly Holly Recalls WWE Reducing Times for Hall of Fame Induction Speeches
– Speaking on the K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly discussed her Hall of Fame induction speech and how last year’s induction speeches were shorter than what they ere before. Molly Holly said on last year’s induction ceremony (via WrestlingInc.com), “They were wanting...
Eric Bischoff Isn’t Sure Why His Relationship With Ric Flair Broke Down
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Eric Bischoff spoke about his feud with Ric Flair and how he isn’t sure how their relationship broke down. we were sent the following highlights:. On the comments made about Ric Flair:: “That’s a weird one. Six months ago I...
WWE Holiday Tour Results From Cleveland: Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory, More
WWE held a holiday tour live event in Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday night, with Austin Theory defending the US Title and more. You can see results from the show below, courtesy of 411 reader JonFW2:. * Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch ended with a DQ when Bayley ran in. Bayley...
AEW News: Acclaimed Diss Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett In Music Video on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson Beats Ethan Page
– The Acclaimed had some shots to fire at Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, doing so via a music video released on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Max Caster & Anthony Bowens release their latest music video that had several verbal shots at their rivals, as you can see below.
Jimmy Jacobs on His Past Relationship With CM Punk, His Falling Out With AEW
– During a recent chat with Conrad Thompson for AdFreeShows’ The Insiders, Jimmy Jacobs discussed his past relationship with CM Punk and their earliest interactions in the wrestling business (via WrestlingInc.com). Jacobs said on CM Punk after they initially met, “He was not kind to me very early on. He thought I was an idiot, and probably I was.”
Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg Being Bitter Towards Wrestling in 2003, Being Reluctant to Give Part-Time Deals
On a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Goldberg run in the WWE including the reluctance to give a part time deal and if Goldberg was bitter towards the business. Some highlights are below. On being reluctant to give part-time deals: “Vince was reluctant to break from the...
Rian Johnson On How Dave Bautista Surprised Him In Glass Onion, Says He’s The Best Wrestler-to-Actor
Dave Bautista co-stars in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and writer-director Rian Johnson says the WWE star-turned-actor surprised him the most on set. Johnson spoke with The Atlantic for a new interview about the film, which is now streaming on Netflix, and praised Bautista’s work on the big screen. You can see a couple of highlights below:
