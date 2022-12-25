Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com
One dies in Chambers County car crash
On Sunday, Dec. 25, at approximately 9:41 p.m., a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Robert L. Bowden, 44, when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and flipped. Bowden was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash – which...
17-year-old killed in head-on crash in Elmore County
A teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Elmore County. The wreck happened at 5:25 p.m. on Alabama 229, about six miles south of Tallassee, said Alabama State Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett. The 17-year-old, whose name ALEA has not been released, was driving a Honda Accord that...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Teenage Driver Dies in Elmore County Crash
A teenager from Tallassee has died after being involved in a two-car crash in Elmore County. State troopers say the 17-year-old, who hasn’t been identified, was driving a car that hit another car head-on at around 5:25PM Monday. The teenager was taken to a hospital, but died. The driver...
WSFA
Union Springs man fatally shot on Christmas Eve
Union Springs, Ala. (WSFA) - A 50-year-old man in Union Springs was fatally shot on Christmas Eve, according to the Union Springs Police Department., Sidney Darian Freeman of Union Springs was shot in the chest from a moving vehicle. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the 600 block of...
Alabama man killed Christmas Day when SUV strikes tree, overturns
An Alabama man was killed Christmas Day when his SUV struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:41 p.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Lafayette man. Robert L. Bowden, 44, was fatally injured when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Juvenile Shot in Montgomery Dies of Injuries
A juvenile who was shot Monday in Montgomery has died. Police say 14-year-old Deanthony Vickers was shot at about 4:59PM Monday in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way. That’s off Troy Highway just outside of the bypass. He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he died...
WSFA
2 arrested in overnight shooting death in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin is shedding light on what he calls an “odd case” that happened early Tuesday. That case involved three 19-year-olds. One of them, Emanuel Antwone Lucas, was killed, while his girlfriend and a mutual friend were booked into jail on different charges.
Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck
An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
WSFA
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger dies
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of Sheriff Joe Sedinger. The sheriff’s office posted the announcement on Facebook Monday night. His cause of death has not yet been released. Sedinger was just reelected to his third term as sheriff in November,...
WTVM
Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
‘He was my everything’: Montgomery 14-year-old dies 2 days after he was shot in the head
Friends and family are mourning the death of a well-loved Montgomery high school athlete who died Wednesday, two days after he was shot in the head. Deanthony Vickers, affectionately known as D.J., was walking from his girlfriend’s house to his cousin’s house on Monday when someone pulled up and started shooting.
WTVM
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 26-year-old Justice Rogers was last seen in the 5500 block of Saratoga Drive - between 11 - 11:50 p.m. - on December 19. Rogers was wearing a dark hoodie with...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Community Reaction to the Death of Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died after a brief battle with cancer. The sheriff’s office announced his death Monday night on Facebook. Sedinger was just re-elected to a third term in November. He had been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years, starting as a reserve deputy and working his way up.
catingtonpost.com
Alabama Women, 85 and 60, Arrested, Sent to Jail for Feeding Stray Cats
A pair of Alabama women, Beverly Roberts, 85, and her friend, Mary Alston, 60, were arrested in Wetumpka, Alabama in June and hauled off to jail when police spotted them sitting inside their cars and suspected they were feeding stray cats. The cat loving seniors were arrested in June after...
WTVM
Phenix City announces Seale Rd. closure starting Dec. 29
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City announces road closure due to repairs. According to Phenix City officials, Seale Road between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street will be closed beginning Dec. 29 until further notice. Phenix City Utilities will be conducting repairs. Anyone will additional questions should contact...
18-year-old shot to death on Christmas Eve, victim identified
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting that occurred on 29th Street in Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 18-year-old Zayveion Aimir Walton. Bryan says the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Walton was shot to death at […]
alabamanews.net
Bottled Water Given Away to Notasulga Residents with No Water Service
The recent Arctic blast may be gone, but people in the Macon County town of Notasulga are still without running water because pipes froze, then burst, which drained their water supply. That’s why free bottled water is being handed out at town hall from 9AM to 3PM, so people at...
More than 1,000 Notasulga customers without water in Macon County
NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – A water shortage emergency is impacting 1,023 customers who are now without running water in Notasulga, Macon County. Mayor Tommy Miller says when the water does come back on possibly Tuesday night or Wednesday, customers will be under a boiling water notice until the water tests free of bacteria. The town is coming […]
From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered. And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that. A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
Alabama sheriff dies just before taking third term in office
The sheriff in Autauga County died Monday just weeks before he was set to start his third term. Sheriff Joe Sedinger died after a brief illness, according to the sheriff’s office. A statement of condolence from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the sheriff had a brief battle with cancer.
Comments / 0