Baltimore, MD

Chris Rock's comedy show to live-stream on Netflix March 4

By Karen Butler
 3 days ago

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Comedy special Chris Rock : Selective Outrage will be live-streamed March 4 on Netflix.

Chris Rock's live Netflix comedy show is to premiere on March 4. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Rock's Baltimore show will be Netflix's first live-streamed global event.

The pre-taped special Chris Rock: Tamborine premier ed in February 2018.

Rock, 57, recently starred in the film, Amsterdam, and spent much of the year touring his comedy act, Ego Death .

Rock unexpectedly made headlines when Will Smith slapped him onstage at the Oscars ceremony after Rock made a joke about Smith's bald wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith .

#ChrisRockLive : Selective Outrage Netflix's First Live Global Event on March 4, 10pm ET/7pm PT pic.twitter.com/z9BT7u9V1s — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) December 25, 2022

