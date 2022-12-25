ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sunbury, PA

One person burned after 2-alarm fire at Thompson’s Market

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBgJE_0juDIlSu00

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. — At least one person was injured Sunday after a 2-alarm fire broke out at Thompson’s Market in West Sunbury.

Investigators said the fire was called in just after 10 a.m. at 136 N. Main St.

Authorities said the person hurt had burns to their face. Further info on the extent of their injuries was not released.

As of 11:30 a.m., firefighters were still working to put out the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UCNHd_0juDIlSu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AnU4k_0juDIlSu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07E0Yr_0juDIlSu00

