‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Crosses $1B in Ticket Sales in Just 14 Days: Here Are the 10 Highest-Grossing Movies of 2022
"Avatar: The Way of Water" has made over $1 billion in ticket sales in just two weeks. James Cameron's blockbuster, the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time, joins "Jurassic World: Dominion" as a 10-figure earner this year and may depose Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" as the highest-grossing 2022 release by the end of its time in theaters.
Shares of China-Based Funeral Company Are Surging as Covid Infections Spike
Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...
Crypto Exchange Kraken to Shutter Its Japan Operations After Global Layoffs
Crypto exchange Kraken said Wednesday that it will stop operations in Japan next month, blaming a "weak crypto market globally." The company will deregister from Japan's Financial Services Agency on Jan. 31, 2023. Kraken has been in cost-cutting mode lately. On Nov. 30, the firm slashed 1,100 jobs, or 30%...
Disneyland Issues ‘Courtesy' Notice Following Disney Theme Park Fights
Disneyland is asking visitors to be courteous to others following a string of fights at what’s supposed to be the happiest place on Earth. The short “Courtesy” section on the Disneyland website asks people to treat others with “respect, kindness and compassion.” A Disneyland spokesperson wouldn’t specify what prompted the section to be added, but it follows some recent trouble at Disney’s theme parks in Florida.
America's Richest Lost $660 Billion Collectively in 2022 — Elon Musk Lost the Most
Billionaires have had a bad year. Globally, the world's billionaires lost nearly $2 trillion, combined, in 2022, according to Forbes. The United States' billionaires lost $660 billion collectively, the highest of any country by Forbes's count, as tech stock prices took a nosedive fueled by rising interest rates, soaring inflation and a worsening economy.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Southwest, Tesla, Peloton and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. China ADRs – Shares of China-based companies that trade in the U.S. rose in the premarket after the easing of Covid restrictions by the Chinese government. Among them: Alibaba (BABA) was higher by 1.5%, JD.com (JD) gained 2.2% and Pinduoduo (PDD) was up 2.1%.
Tesla's Stock Is Headed for Its Worst Month, Quarter and Year on Record
Tesla shares dropped 11% on Tuesday and are now down 44% in December. Investors are bailing on the stock as challenges mount for Tesla abroad and at home, and as Elon Musk continues to spend an outsize amount of time at Twitter. Multiple outlets reported fresh challenges for Tesla production...
