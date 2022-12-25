Read full article on original website
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Crosses $1B in Ticket Sales in Just 14 Days: Here Are the 10 Highest-Grossing Movies of 2022
"Avatar: The Way of Water" has made over $1 billion in ticket sales in just two weeks. James Cameron's blockbuster, the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time, joins "Jurassic World: Dominion" as a 10-figure earner this year and may depose Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" as the highest-grossing 2022 release by the end of its time in theaters.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Makes $1 Billion in 14 Days, Even With Covid Weighing on China
Worldwide ticket sales for Disney and James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" have topped $1 billion. The milestone comes 14 days after "The Way of Water" debuted in theaters, five days faster than "Avatar" achieved the same benchmark in 2009. Still, industry experts are concerned by muted ticket sales...
China Reopening Earlier Than Expected Could Hit Supply Chains in the Short Term, But Boost Growth in 2023
Goldman Sachs economists warn of a temporary labor shortage and supply chain disruptions. The economists predict the Chinese yuan will only see marginal weakening to maintain 6.90-levels against the U.S. dollar for the next 12 months. Leisure travel to mainland China will likely resume by Easter of 2023, ING said...
ABBA's Successful Avatar Show in London Offers a Glimpse at a Daring New Direction for Live Music
ABBA Voyage, which sees digital avatars of the four-piece Swedish band 'perform' a 90-minute concert created from motion capture, has proven a hit with critics and fans since launching in May. Its producers want to take the show around the world and believe it will be replicated in big venues...
AMC Shares Hit 52-Week Low as Recent Moves and Gimmicks Fail to Win Over Investors
Shares of AMC have fallen more than 85% so far this year, sinking below $4 as of Wednesday afternoon. The stock's high for 2022 was $21.09 in March. The stock drop comes after CEO Adam Aron announced a pay freeze for himself and the company proposed a 10-1 stock split.
Asia Markets Mixed as Investors Look Ahead to 2023 Headwinds, Hong Kong Stocks Rise on China Reopening
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell after Wall Street's losses overnight as investors weighed headwinds for the economy in 2023. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 1.93% as trade resumed after the holiday weekend – investors further digested China's announcement to scrap quarantine requirements...
Tech Stocks Got Whacked in 2022 — But One Server Maker Soared Almost 90%, Beating All Its Peers
Supermicro shares have gained 89% this year, outperforming all U.S. tech companies worth at least $1 billion. Tech stocks broadly have had a brutal year, with the Nasdaq headed for its worst year since 2008. Supermicro "is actually just simply mirroring the EPS increases we have seen over two years,"...
A Former Exec From Stripe and Uber Is ‘OK to Give Up 100x Growth' to Build a New Business That Will Last
Vidit Agrawal, co-founder of Indonesia-based startup GajiGesa, knows crazy growth is nice. But staying power is better. "Everyone is talking about profitability nowadays. I hope it stays. Building a revenue-based or profitable business is something I have advocated over the years," Agrawal told CNBC Make It. GajiGesa is in the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, Southwest, Apple, AMC and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Tesla – The electric vehicle stock rose 3.3% after selling off during ten of the last 11 trading sessions. Baird also trimmed its price target on shares to $252 from $316 a share. Southwest Airlines – Shares of the airline...
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall, Taking Lead From Wall Street's Losses
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower, taking the lead from Wall Street's losses overnight as investors looked to the year ahead. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.94% to close at 26,093.67 while the Topix shed 0.72% to 1,895.27. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.93%...
Elon Musk Tells Tesla Employees Don't Be ‘Bothered by Stock Market Craziness'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a companywide email on Wednesday urging employees to stay focused and not to pay attention to the stock market. Tesla shares have plummeted 42% in December and are poised to close out their worst month, quarter and year on record. Musk sold tens of billions...
