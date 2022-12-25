"Avatar: The Way of Water" has made over $1 billion in ticket sales in just two weeks. James Cameron's blockbuster, the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time, joins "Jurassic World: Dominion" as a 10-figure earner this year and may depose Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" as the highest-grossing 2022 release by the end of its time in theaters.

14 HOURS AGO