‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Crosses $1B in Ticket Sales in Just 14 Days: Here Are the 10 Highest-Grossing Movies of 2022

"Avatar: The Way of Water" has made over $1 billion in ticket sales in just two weeks. James Cameron's blockbuster, the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time, joins "Jurassic World: Dominion" as a 10-figure earner this year and may depose Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" as the highest-grossing 2022 release by the end of its time in theaters.
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall, Taking Lead From Wall Street's Losses

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower, taking the lead from Wall Street's losses overnight as investors looked to the year ahead. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.94% to close at 26,093.67 while the Topix shed 0.72% to 1,895.27. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.93%...
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

